Aberdeen-born Luke Patience – who won silver at London 2012 – retires from Olympic sailing

By Ryan Cryle
December 14, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 14, 2021, 11:07 am
Luke Patience (left) won silver at London 2012.
Luke Patience (left) won silver at London 2012.

Aberdeen-born 2012 silver medallist Luke Patience has announced his retirement from Olympic sailing.

Patience won a silver medal at the London Games in the men’s 470 class alongside Stuart Bithell. He would go on to sail with Chris Grube at Rio 2016, finishing fifth, before continuing to compete alongside Grube at this year’s delayed Tokyo Olympics, where they again reached the medal race.

Bithell and Grube have also announced their decision to move on ahead of the next Olympic cycle.

Luke Patience ‘dreamed about winning an Olympic medal’

Patience, 35, said: “It’s the end of a long, wonderful 17-year journey. It’s hard to definitively say it, but for me this is the end of my Olympic athlete career.

“After many long weeks thinking about it and talking to many different people, I feel like I’ve made peace with that decision and that it’s the right one for me now.”

Luke Patience, front, and Chris Grube in action at Tokyo 2020.

He added: “Three Olympics and an Olympic silver medal means so much to me. I dreamed about winning an Olympic medal as a wee boy and I did it.

“But in the same breath I can think back to a time when I never thought I’d go this far.

“Although I won a silver medal, in some regards it’s not enough and I’d like to say I was Olympic champion three times, and I’m not.

“However, time is a wonderful healer and, the further I get from it all, I do look back and go ‘wow’.”

Retirements following Tokyo 2020

Announcing a host of retirements following Tokyo, British Sailing Team boss Mark Robinson said: “All good things must come to an end, and as such these incredible athletes have taken the decision to step back from Olympic campaigning.

“These individuals have made such a huge impact on our sport, their achievements speak for themselves, and they’ve inspired countless youngsters to follow in their footsteps. I feel very proud to have led a team full of such great athletes, and those retiring will be sorely missed.

“However, as a team we are well-prepared. Lots of our Tokyo team are going again, plus there are a whole host of talented sailors who’ve been waiting patiently in the wings to get their time to shine.”

