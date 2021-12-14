Independent review into Scottish cricket racism allegations to begin next month

An error occurred. Please try again.

A review into allegations of racism in Scottish cricket will begin next month.

Sportscotland has outlined the details of the independent review, which will include in-depth consultation and engagement with individuals and organisations at all levels of Scottish cricket.

A full public report with recommendations for Cricket Scotland to address is expected to be published in July 2022.

The review will include the creation of a confidential disclosure process for people to share their personal experiences with guaranteed anonymity.

This process will begin next month and be in place for up to six months with “follow-up support, signposting, and further investigation” provided where appropriate and necessary.

Sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris said: “Racism and discrimination of any kind must never be tolerated in sport and we are committed to playing our part in tackling issues where they exist. That is why it is vital a full independent investigation is carried out into racism in Scottish cricket.

“This will be a difficult time for many connected with the sport, but it is important that we all take the time to listen to what is said, and more importantly, to take steps to make things right.

“This will not happen overnight but in time I hope that the sport can heal, and that together, we can help rebuild trust.”

The independent review will be led by industry equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) experts Plan4Sport.