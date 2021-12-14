Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Independent review into Scottish cricket racism allegations to begin next month

By Danny Law
December 14, 2021, 12:01 pm Updated: December 14, 2021, 4:04 pm
The review will be led by industry equality, diversity and inclusion experts Plan4Sport.

A review into allegations of racism in Scottish cricket will begin next month.

Sportscotland has outlined the details of the independent review, which will include in-depth consultation and engagement with individuals and organisations at all levels of Scottish cricket.

A full public report with recommendations for Cricket Scotland to address is expected to be published in July 2022.

The review will include the creation of a confidential disclosure process for people to share their personal experiences with guaranteed anonymity.

This process will begin next month and be in place for up to six months with “follow-up support, signposting, and further investigation” provided where appropriate and necessary.

Sportscotland chief executive Stewart Harris said: “Racism and discrimination of any kind must never be tolerated in sport and we are committed to playing our part in tackling issues where they exist. That is why it is vital a full independent investigation is carried out into racism in Scottish cricket.

“This will be a difficult time for many connected with the sport, but it is important that we all take the time to listen to what is said, and more importantly, to take steps to make things right.

“This will not happen overnight but in time I hope that the sport can heal, and that together, we can help rebuild trust.”

The independent review will be led by industry equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) experts Plan4Sport.

