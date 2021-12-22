Aberdeen’s Shaun McDonald on whirlwind return to elite darts, going to Q School and prepping Alan Soutar for PDC World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen’s Shaun McDonald on whirlwind return to elite darts, going to Q School and prepping Alan Soutar for PDC World Championships

By Jamie Durent
December 22, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen darts player Shaun McDonald
Aberdeen darts player Shaun McDonald

Far from making up for lost time, Shaun McDonald is just relishing his second chance at a career in darts.

Aberdonian McDonald has enjoyed a whirlwind return to the sport this year after a decade away from the oche.

He was a prodigious player in his youth, winning the 2002 World Youth Masters and becoming a three-time Scottish under-18 champion. He was a team-mate of World Cup of Darts champion John Henderson on the Aberdeen pub circuit, playing for Wagleys and the Masada, as well as competing at the UK Open in 2006 and 2007.

McDonald put down the darts to focus on other aspirations in his life, qualifying as a chartered account and starting a family. However, when lockdown came around last year, it spurred him into giving the game another try. And how.

The 36-year-old came second in the Challenge Tour – the secondary tour of the Professional Darts Corporation – rankings and narrowly missed out on a place at the World Championships at Alexandra Palace, with Jim Williams earning a mere £100 more prize money to earn a spot.

However, McDonald’s 2021 performances, which included winning the Irish Classic in Killarney last month and a Challenge Tour event in Milton Keynes, have catapulted him back towards the main stage.

“After not playing at all for 10 years, not even in the pub scene, to have this as a first year back has been pretty good,” he said.

Shaun McDonald played in the UK Open in 2006 and 2007 and is a former World Youth Masters champion
Shaun McDonald played in the UK Open in 2006 and 2007 and is a former World Youth Masters champion

“The desire has never gone away. My life went off in a different direction; I wasn’t doing as well as I was wanting to when I was younger and it got to the point where I was thinking about plan B.

“I did five years studying and became a chartered accountant, then my wife and I started a family. I’ve always watched it on TV and had a board up, having a throw now and then.

“Lockdown hit and my oldest boy got into it a little bit. We started playing and I was practising more.

“I played in an online league and started getting sharper. Q School was coming up and I thought ‘why not?’. I got to the final stage and, if I’d won a tour card back, it probably would have been too early.

“But we’ll be back down in the middle of January for that and I’m in the final stage of that, after coming second in the Challenge Tour.”

Q School is not a simple process. It is a week-long event held behind-closed-doors, where players at different stages of their careers can put themselves forward.

There will be players on their way up, coming off the Challenge and Development tours, those who have just lost their tour card after the World Championships and amateur players who fancy going for the experience.

McDonald was due to compete at the World Darts Federation – formerly BDO – World Championships at the Lakeside Country Club at the start of January. As he is not yet a tour-card holder, he is able to compete in both PDC and WDF events.

However, owing to the increasing uncertainty around the pandemic, organisers made the decision to postpone the WDF tournament until April. McDonald will take his place in the first round against Dave Parletti, unless he comes through Q School in January.

That would enable him to step up from the Challenge Tour circuit and become one of the 128 tour card-holders eligible to compete in the Players Championship and the UK Open qualifiers.

“You could run into an extremely tough first-round match (at Q School), or you could get a draw where you’re not really tested until your third or fourth match,” said McDonald.

“There’ll be about 600 people there in that first session. It’ll be a minefield, so to be through to the serious bit straight away is good.

“I’m now in the strange position where I could play myself out of Lakeside.

“If you’ve got a professional tour card in the PDC you can’t play at Lakeside, so that’d be strange after qualifying on the small number of events I’d played. I’d be a victim of my own success.”

He is also hopeful of getting a slot at the UK Open in March, by virtue of his Challenge Tour displays and, while he may not be at Ally Pally, he still has a vested interest in the tournament.

McDonald has been practising with Alan Soutar, the Arbroath arrowsmith who beat Diogo Portela in the first round on Sunday, to help his preparations.

“We’ve been practising a wee while. I signed with the same management group as him in February-March time. He’s an hour-and-a-half down the road and we’ve done a few now, either down there or up here.

“It’s always good to get a few hours practise with someone at his level.”

McDonald feels he has got the right balance at the moment between darts and his work.

He is finance director at Xeretec and having a full-time job helps him retain the enjoyment he gets from treating darts as a hobby.

There will be no grand aims for 2022, but he has solid foundations to make it another memorable year.

He said: “I just want to keep improving. That was my target this season and it’s my target next season. I’ve got a really busy job, so I can’t define what my season is going to look like.

Aberdeen darts player Shaun McDonald with PDC World Championship competitor Alan Soutar
Aberdeen darts player Shaun McDonald with PDC World Championship competitor Alan Soutar

“If something comes up at work, darts will take a back seat. But I just need to keep improving – whether I win a tour card or not, that will have to be the plan.

“I don’t just want to be a player that hovers around the level I am at the minute. I’ve done well so far, but I think everyone wants to keep getting better.

“If I do that, success will take care of itself. If I set targets, it’ll maybe take some of the fun away, become less of a hobby and more of a job – and that’s not what it’s about for me at the minute.”

