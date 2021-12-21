Athletics: Aberdeen AAC’s Naomi Lang swaps Far East trip for Northern Ireland

Aberdeen AAC’s Naomi Lang should have been preparing for an exotic trip to Chiang Mai in Thailand early in the new year – instead she’s gearing up for a much shorter journey to Dundonald in Northern Ireland.

The 21-year-old Scotland international was to have made her Great Britain debut at the world mountain running championships in the Far East next February, but the event has been pushed back to November because of continuing concerns about the pandemic.

Although disappointed to be missing what would have been an amazing experience, Lang now has another international opportunity to focus on as she has been selected to represent Scotland in the under-23 women’s race at the Celtic Nations cross country match across the Irish Sea in January.

She said: “I was sort of expecting the mountain running race to be cancelled and because of that there is to be another selection trial at some point in 2022.

“I can understand that has to happen as by the time the championships come around it will have been about 16 months since the original team was picked.

“So, I’ll have another go at making the team as I really had fun doing the original trial and other hill races, and I’m keen to do more.

“In the meantime, I’m enjoying the cross country season and I’m looking forward to the race in Northern Ireland as it seems as though Scotland will have a strong team.”

Lang earned her place after finishing second behind fellow international Morag Millar (Central AC) in the East District championships at Stirling earlier in the month.

She said: “Morag shot off from the start and the rest of us seemed to make a collective decision not to go with her.

“On reflection maybe I should have made an effort to stick with her, but I don’t know if it would have made any difference. I was happy enough with my performance.

“But I’m not sure if I’m as fit as I could be at the moment. My running training hasn’t been too consistent.

“I’m planning to do a full cross country season and that includes the Scottish inter district championships one week before the international.

“Then I’ve a bit of a break from racing until the national championships at Falkirk towards the end of February.”

Lang will be joined in the Scotland under-23 team by Inverness athlete Megan Keith, who won the European under-20 cross country title at Dublin in such impressive style earlier in the month.

Another member of Inverness Harriers, Edinburgh-based Mhairi Maclennan, is included in the Scotland senior women’s team competing in the Home Countries international in Northern Ireland.

Kirsty Purcell (Aberdeen AAC) wins her second Scotland vest of the winter season when she represents the under-20 women’s side.

Boxing Day run returns to Banchory

Banchory’s Boxing Day Run returns to the festive fixture list next Sunday after being shelved in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The Deeside town’s Scotland international Robbie Simpson is, however, unlikely to take part as he is preparing for the following day’s Tilli 10k at Tillicoultry, where he is to face some top class Scottish opposition.

Simpson, who represents Deeside Runners, has led the way home in the Banchory run eight times since his first success as a 16 year-old in 2008. In 2018, he set a record time of 14min 50secs for the three-mile course.

His partner, Ginie Barrand (Metro Aberdeen) has been first woman on each of the past two occasions the run has been held, but the course record of 17:15 was set in 2008 by Aberdeen-born international mountain runner Lynn Wilson.

The Banchory run, first held in 1981, regularly attracts a sprinkling of top-class athletes, who mingle with dozens of fun runners.

Among those to have taken part over the years are former European under-23 cross country champion Rhona Auckland, from Torphins, and former world class triathlete Bella Comerford, who was brought up in Tarland.

This year’s event is open to all-comers with registration at the Guide Lodge, next to King George V Park, from 10.30am, with the run starting at 11am.

Meanwhile, the Nairn Turkey Trot, which is also traditionally held on Boxing Day, has been cancelled for the second year in a row with organisers pointing to the continuing uncertainties surrounding the pandemic as the reason.

Greig takes night hill race title

Scotland 100k ultra distance international Kyle Greig got the better of his Metro Aberdeen clubmate Hamish Battle to win the Cnoc Dubh night hill race at Cambus O’May.

Greig, who also won the Deeside race in 2015, set a course record time of 30min 08sec, Battle was 41secs behind, and Adam Barrie took third spot in 32:59.

Sam Burgess (Deeside Runners), who won the Scottish under-20’s 5,000m track title in 2013, finished fourth in 33:33, in one of his first races for more than five years.

Ella Forman (Deeside Runners) won the women’s division of the run in 38:44, with her veteran clubmate Sarah Dunn runner-up in 40:32, while Ilona Kriauzaite (Metro Aberdeen) took third place in 41:01.

The Deeside night hill race series continues with the Knockargety run at Tarland on Thursday December 28. Details of the final two fixtures, at Dess and Potarch in early 2022, are to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Kirsty Purcell (Aberdeen AAC) celebrated her call-up to the Scotland under-20 team for next month’s Celtic Nations cross country international in Northern Ireland by leading home the women’s field at the Aberdeen parkrun.

The Edinburgh University sports science student clocked 18min 22secs for the 5k course to finish 15th overall from a field of 349. Her twin sister Caitlin was second woman in 18:47, while another Aberdeen AAC runner, Hannah Mutch, took third spot in 19:22.

Jordi Seco Torra, taking part in his first parkrun, was first home in 16:03, followed by Stephen Molloy, 16:40, and Kenny Garden, 16:51. who both set personal best times for the route along the beach promenade.