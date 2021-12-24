Athletics: Aberdeen sprinter Zoey Clark already working towards long-term goal of 2024 Olympics

Zoey Clark isn’t just looking forward to 2022, the top Aberdeen sprinter is already putting plans in place for 2024.

After getting her first taste of Olympic Games action at Tokyo last summer, the 26 year-old Great Britain international is keen to repeat the experience at Paris in just over 31 months from now when, unlike Japan, large crowds will once again be able to attend.

Clark was part of the GB 4x400m relay squad in Tokyo, competing in the heats of the mixed and women’s relay events. And, although disappointed not to be given the chance to perform in either of the finals, it didn’t detract from her enjoyment of the occasion.

She said: “There was a lot of stress in trying to qualify for the Olympics.

“They only come around every four years, and this time it was five years, so there was heightened pressure to get selected and that probably impacted negatively on my overall season.

“But, I was delighted to get picked and I thoroughly enjoyed my time out there even though it wasn’t the way an Olympics would normally be because of the pandemic.

“With the relays, you never know if you will get a chance to run at all as we had a big squad. The standard of British women’s 400m running has been so high this year, so it was amazing for me to get two runs in Tokyo. I think I did well to get there and I feel I performed well.

“So, I want it again and I am 100% up for getting to the 2024 Games. We tend to work on an Olympic cycle in terms of training, so it’s definitely up there in my thoughts even although there’s a few major championships between now and then.”

Indeed, Clark has three big track and field competitions to aim for over the next eight months. The world championships are to be held in Oregon from July 15-24, followed by the European championships in Munich from July 28-August 8, then the Birmingham Commonwealth Games from August 15-21 .

She said: “It’s a congested season and I’m certainly interested in doing something at all three of these events.

“Whether that would be doing the individual 400m or the 4x400m relays remains to be seen. But, first of all I have to get selected, so I can’t take anything for granted. I need to get in good shape for the British trials in late June.”

“I especially want to make the Scotland team. I’ve been to the past two Commonwealth Games and it’s always special to represent Team Scotland as it’s something you can only do every four years.”

Rest and recovery key for Clark

Zoey Clark will compete sparingly during the winter indoor track and field season so she can concentrate on preparing for what promises to be an extremely busy and exciting summer campaign.

The Aberdeen 400m specialist hasn’t competed since running in the women’s 4x400m relay at the Tokyo Olympics.

She has a handful of outings planned over the coming month as her longer term focus is on next summer’s world and European championships, followed by the Commonwealth Games.

A pleasure speaking with all the budding young runners at @SciennesPS who have been taking part in 2km races. Congratulations to everyone for getting involved! https://t.co/nqmKgg22Z7 — Zoey Clark (@_ZoeyClark) December 10, 2021

She said: “Since the summer my training has been really good.

“I’ve enjoyed getting back into it and I think it’s going well.

“As I’m really focussing on peaking for the outdoor season, there’s going to be less emphasis on the indoors.

“So, I’ve done less speed work than I’d normally have done by this stage and I’m going to have a condensed indoor season.

“All I’ve got planned at the moment is the Scottish open and the Scottish championships, both in January.

“I’ve entered the 60m and 200m but whether I do the shorter sprints hasn’t been finalised yet. I’d also like to run a one-off 400m, probably towards the end of January, and we are speaking with scottishathletics about a possible race.

“Beyond that I’m looking at the possibility of going to Florida in April or May to get some warm weather training, subject to there being no covid travel restrictions. I might also open up my season there by trying to get a few fast races done before returning and finalising my preparations for the British championships.”

Stern test for Simpson in Tilli 10K

Deeside’s Robbie Simpson faces some formidable opposition when he lines up with a capacity field of 500 runners in Monday’s Tilli 10k road race at Tillicoultry.

The Banchory athlete had hoped to be competing in the Corrida De Houilles 10k on the outskirts of Paris on Boxing Day, but travel restrictions have now scuppered that possibility. Now he’s keeping his fingers crossed that Monday’s race can go ahead.

Simpson won the inaugural Tilli race in 2018 when posting a time of 30:44. The following year, Central AC’s Jamie Crowe, the Scottish 5,0000m track champion, took the course record down to 29:18.

Crowe, who made his Great Britain debut in this month’s European cross country championships, has signed up again and the field also includes Sean Chalmers (Inverness Harriers), Lachlan Oates (Shettleston Harriers) and Grant Sheldon (Cambuslang).

Chalmers, winner of the River Ness 10k in October, is in the early stages of preparing for his marathon debut in Seville at the end of February.

Oates, a past winner of the Lossiemouth 10 mile road race, has been in outstanding form on the cross country circuit this winter, having recently won the West District title. Sheldon is a world class triathlete with a 10k PB of 29:17.

Simpson said: “I’m keen to get a road race done as my training has gone well recently and I’m desperate to get out and test myself. It’s a good course so if the weather is fine, it could be a fast race.”

Claire Bruce (Metro Aberdeen), winner of last month’s Fraserburgh half marathon, is one of the top entrants in the women’s division of the race but her clubmate Ginie Barrand has withdrawn as she hasn’t fully recovered from a foot injury.