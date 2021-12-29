Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shinty: Fort William look to power-up for Premiership with help from Lochaber lifter Emma Hebborn

By Bill McAllister
December 29, 2021, 5:00 pm
Shinty are currently in their off-season.
Fort William have drafted in British powerlifting record holder Emma Hebborn to step up their fitness regime as they resume training next week for a return to Mowi Premiership action.

Co-managers Victor Smith and Addie Robertson have been reappointed for an eighth season in charge of the An Aird first team – and have drafted in Emma, owner and head coach of the Lochaber capital’s Wolfhouse Gym.

“Henry Milne has been club trainer for the past 27 years, a tremendous servant and he’ll continue in post,” explained Smith.

“But Emma Hebborn will be added as fitness coach to bring her professional expertise, with an emphasis on pre-match preparation.

“She has the qualifications to focus on individual fitness, so each player has a customised approach. That may be a new thing in shinty, but it can help us in our aspirations for the 2022 season and we’re very grateful to Emma for coming on board.”

Hebborn, a former triathlete and long distance runner, took up weight training while serving in Afghanistan and has broken UK records. In 2019, she won the World Drug-Free Powerlifting Championship.

Fort, the 2019 National Division champions, begin training next Thursday (January 6) and Smith said: “Addie and I worked together with the second team and forged a great partnership, and we’re delighted to have been asked to carry on our rebuilding job with the senior side.”

Meanwhile, former Fort player and captain James Tangney has been appointed the new club chairman.

James suffered a broken neck and spinal cord injury in India in 2018 which brought his playing career to an end. He now uses a wheelchair, but has shown outstanding positive energy.

Outgoing chairman, local solicitor Duncan MacPhee, will mentor Tangney in his new role.

