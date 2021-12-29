Shinty: Fort William look to power-up for Premiership with help from Lochaber lifter Emma Hebborn

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fort William have drafted in British powerlifting record holder Emma Hebborn to step up their fitness regime as they resume training next week for a return to Mowi Premiership action.

Co-managers Victor Smith and Addie Robertson have been reappointed for an eighth season in charge of the An Aird first team – and have drafted in Emma, owner and head coach of the Lochaber capital’s Wolfhouse Gym.

“Henry Milne has been club trainer for the past 27 years, a tremendous servant and he’ll continue in post,” explained Smith.

“But Emma Hebborn will be added as fitness coach to bring her professional expertise, with an emphasis on pre-match preparation.

“She has the qualifications to focus on individual fitness, so each player has a customised approach. That may be a new thing in shinty, but it can help us in our aspirations for the 2022 season and we’re very grateful to Emma for coming on board.”

Hebborn, a former triathlete and long distance runner, took up weight training while serving in Afghanistan and has broken UK records. In 2019, she won the World Drug-Free Powerlifting Championship.

Fort, the 2019 National Division champions, begin training next Thursday (January 6) and Smith said: “Addie and I worked together with the second team and forged a great partnership, and we’re delighted to have been asked to carry on our rebuilding job with the senior side.”

Meanwhile, former Fort player and captain James Tangney has been appointed the new club chairman.

James suffered a broken neck and spinal cord injury in India in 2018 which brought his playing career to an end. He now uses a wheelchair, but has shown outstanding positive energy.

Outgoing chairman, local solicitor Duncan MacPhee, will mentor Tangney in his new role.