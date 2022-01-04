Athletics: Cameron Main and Sophia Green in record-breaking form in Elgin Parkrun

An error occurred. Please try again.

Great Britain triathlon internationals Cameron Main and Sophia Green, both members of Moray Road Runners, opened the New Year with record-breaking performances in the Elgin parkrun.

But the talented couple have their sights set on significantly much more important international challenges in the months ahead.

Main sped round the Cooper Park course in 15min 8secs to slash nine secs off the previous best men’s mark set by Fraserburgh’s Max Abernethy last September.

And his girlfriend Green was also in inspired form as she clocked 17:07, a five sec improvement on the women’s record set by Scotland road running international Jenny Bannerman (Inverness Harriers) in September 2019.

It was an impressive start to the year, but the Elgin athletes are gearing up for what promises to be an exciting spell of top level competition.

Main said: “Our big aims for this year are to represent Team Scotland at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“At the moment there are three individual spots available, but a bid has been made for a fourth one, which would allow Scotland to field a team in the mixed relay.

“With Beth Potter and Grant Sheldon likely to be picked, we could have a very strong relay team and it would be cool if Sophia and I were running in the same team.

“However, if there are only three individual places available, it could be that we would be rivals for that third place. That would be interesting.”

Aside from the Commonwealth Games, there are other major international targets for the couple to aim at.

Main said: “We are both hoping to get to Munich for the European championships in June and then to the world championships in Abu Dhabi in November.

“It’s my final year at under-23 level, so I firstly want to qualify then give it my best shot at winning a medal.

“Sophia also hopes to do well, although she has another year in this age group.”

The Moray athletes relocated to Loughborough a few months ago to take advantage of the world-class facilities available at the Leicestershire venue.

Main said: “I graduated from Stirling University in the summer and Sophia has one year to do there, but she can do it remotely from Loughborough.

“We moved at the beginning of October to get a fresh start.

“It’s a new training group and new coaches. And there’s world class athletes to train with and world class coaches on hand, too.

“It’s an amazing place to be and we are really enjoying every moment.”

Main and Green don’t have any triathlon races in the near future, but they will be competing in London’s Battersea Park 5k in mid-February.

A top calibre field is being assembled and Main is aiming to match or improve on his impressive PB of 13:53 set at the Podium 5k in Lancashire last April. That’s the quickest time ever run by a Scot in the under-23 age group.

Wild pips Douglas to title at Aonach Mor

Finlay Wild (Lochaber AC) got the better of fellow Highland athlete Andy Douglas (Inverclyde AC) to win the Aonach Mor race at Torlundy near Fort William.

High winds meant that the traditional uphill-only route couldn’t be used, so an alternative up-and down course was brought into play.

Wild completed the 4k challenge, which included 500m of elevation change, in 23min 50sec, to finish 25sec ahead of Douglas, while Robin Howie (Highland Hill Runners) was third in 25:40.

Wild said: “It was a good race and a great turnout.

“Andy and myself were together for much of the climb although he was slightly ahead most of the time. When we got to the highpoint I managed to get into the lead and went for it on the descent.

“I know these trails very well, which was an advantage. But I wasn’t the fastest on the descent.

“A young Lochaber runner, Ian Foggo, was nine seconds quicker than me.”

Douglas, who comes from Caithness, but is based in Edinburgh, is returning to full fitness after fracturing a knee.

He said: “I would have preferred it if it had been an uphill course as I’m not so good at coming down at the moment. But I’m not using that as an excuse.

“Even if I was fully fit, I’m sure Finlay would beat me on that sort of descent.”

Edinburgh-based Dufftown athlete Jill Stephen (Hunters Bog Trotters) won the women’s division of the race. The Scottish hill running race series champion recorded 29:53 to get the better of Majka Kunicka (Dark Peak Fell Runners), 31:34, and Helen Leigh (Blackburn Harriers), 32:44.

Fund established for Chris Smith makes first award

A fund established in the memory of a top Aberdeen athlete who lost his life running in the Perthshire hills 15 months ago has made its first award.

Great Britain mountain running international Chris Smith, who came from Daviot, near Inverurie, and represented Aberdeen AAC for many years, died from hypothermia after weather conditions deteriorated during his run.

Family and friends set up a memorial fund which aims primarily to support children and young people to engage in running0related sport.

The trustees said: “We are delighted to announce that our first grant payment will be made to Aberdeen AAC.

“We were really keen to support AAAC as it was Chris’s first athletics club and is therefore very close to our hearts.

“Chris was a member of AAAC from 1989 to 2000 (aged 12 to 23) and during this time he won medals at the Scottish East District cross country championships at under-13, U15, U17, U20 and senior level.

“He loved training with and representing AAAC and always spoke so fondly of his time there. He received excellent support from his coaches and teammates, and this set him on the path that led him to so much success.”

Aberdeen AAC club manager Brian Pahlmann said: “The grant will be used to support AAAC’s community run, jump, throw sessions for children, supporting positive change in the community through athletics.

“The programme introduces children to the sport of athletics in areas of Aberdeen where these opportunities currently do not exist.

“Children are engaged in a new sport in a fun environment and learn the fundamentals of movement, creating the foundation for an active life, utilising sport to be happier, healthier, and more successful.”