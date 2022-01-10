Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022 delayed due to Scottish Government rules

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022 has been postponed due to Scottish Government rules around Covid-19.

The Evening Express-organised awards ceremony – the first since 2019 – was due to take place on January 20 at P&J Live, with Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics icon Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards set to host the event and Samsung Electronics serving as headline sponsors.

Finalists for the diverse range of categories were revealed in November, however, they will now have to wait a bit longer to find out if they’ve won, with a new date for the celebration of Granite City sporting achievement still to be announced.

A spokesperson said: “In alignment with Scottish Government guidance on the coronavirus situation, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Aberdeen’s Sports Awards, due to take place on Thursday, January 20 at P&J Live.

“Supported by Active Aberdeen Partnership, these awards showcase the city’s sporting talent and are an important part of Aberdeen’s sporting calendar. However, the health and safety of our attendees and staff must take priority.

“We are working closely with the team at P&J Live to find a new date. In the meantime, we will continue to plan the event and look forward to confirming the new date soon.”