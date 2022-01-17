Boxing: Inverness City fighters looking ahead after first show of year is called off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fighters at Inverness City Boxing Club will set their sights on two big months after Covid restrictions knocked out their opening show of the year.

The Merkinch-based club’s tournament at the Ironworks this Friday has been cancelled due to the Scottish Government’s ban on indoor sports events, which is to remain in place until at least the final week of January.

Once news is confirmed about the lifting of restrictions, the Ironworks event might be rescheduled.

Although it’s a blow for now, the Scottish Novice Championships run on February 5-6 and 12-13 at Boxing Scotland’s high performance centre in Glasgow.

The first weekend will be for the preliminary stages, with the semi-finals and finals one week later.

When the dust has settled on that, Laurie Redfern’s club will have full focus on their professional show at the Drumossie Hotel, Inverness, on Saturday, March 5.

In a show dubbed “Back to the Future”, three boxers who Redfern has coached since they were kids are all set for their pro debuts after teaming up with promoter Steven McGuire last year.

George Stewart, Adian Willamson and Calum Turnbull aim to turn their successes as amateurs into victories on the pro circuit, back at a venue where the club first staged home shows.