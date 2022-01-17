Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boxing: Inverness City fighters looking ahead after first show of year is called off

By Paul Chalk
January 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Inverness City Boxing Club head coach Laurie Redfern. Picture by Donald Cameron
Inverness City Boxing Club head coach Laurie Redfern. Picture by Donald Cameron

Fighters at Inverness City Boxing Club will set their sights on two big months after Covid restrictions knocked out their opening show of the year.

The Merkinch-based club’s tournament at the Ironworks this Friday has been cancelled due to the Scottish Government’s ban on indoor sports events, which is to remain in place until at least the final week of January.

Once news is confirmed about the lifting of restrictions, the Ironworks event might be rescheduled.

Although it’s a blow for now, the Scottish Novice Championships run on February 5-6 and 12-13 at Boxing Scotland’s high performance centre in Glasgow.

The first weekend will be for the preliminary stages, with the semi-finals and finals one week later.

When the dust has settled on that, Laurie Redfern’s club will have full focus on their professional show at the Drumossie Hotel, Inverness, on Saturday, March 5.

In a show dubbed “Back to the Future”, three boxers who Redfern has coached since they were kids are all set for their pro debuts after teaming up with promoter Steven McGuire last year.

George Stewart, Adian Willamson and Calum Turnbull aim to turn their successes as amateurs into victories on the pro circuit, back at a venue where the club first staged home shows.

