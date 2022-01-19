Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022: New March date for celebration of Granite City sporting achievement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022 will now take place at P&J Live on Tuesday, March 15.

The Evening Express-organised bash – the first edition of the city’s sports awards since 2019 – was initially scheduled for Thursday (January 20), however, uncertainty over Scottish Government restrictions brought in due to spiking Covid case numbers meant it was necessary to postpone the event.

Finalists across most of the diverse range of categories were revealed in November, and those shortlisted now know they will be heading to the Granite City’s state-of-the-art exhibition and conference centre in just a couple of months’ time to find out if they have won.

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards will be hosted by Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics ski-jumping hero Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards – only a couple of days after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics draw to a close.

Following confirmation of the new date for the awards, supported by headline sponsors Samsung Electronics, Evening Express editor Craig Walker said: “In order to ensure Scottish Government guidelines were adhered to, and the health and safety of our attendees and staff took precedence, it was necessary to postpone the Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022 ceremony from its initial January date.

“I am delighted, following discussions with P&J Live and other parties, we have been able to secure an alternative date in March for the event.

“Amid so much uncertainty and changes to our lives during the Covid pandemic, there have been many shining lights in Aberdeen sporting community – from the grassroots to the elite, from athletes taking on the world to volunteers at local level. We are delighted to be able to highlight some of those with Aberdeen’s Sports Awards.

“It will be a opportunity to come together in celebration – and we can’t wait to share it with our finalists, sponsors and other guests.”

Finalists for School Innovation Award revealed

Meanwhile, the shortlist for the final Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022 category can be revealed.

Having been revamped for this edition of the awards, the School Innovation prize is aimed at recognising Aberdeen city schools (primary, secondary or additional support needs) who use PE in innovative and positive ways to best support the mental and physical health of their pupils.

Schools were asked to provide pupil-led submissions, with information like the difference the school’s approach has made to pupils’ lives, and how pupils have been involved in the planning and development of the approach.

The three finalists ahead of the ceremony on March 15 at P&J Live are Hazlehead Primary, Fernilea Primary and the local authority’s Virtual School programme.