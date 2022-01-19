Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverurie’s Carla Banks defeated in semi-final of World Indoor Bowls Championship

By Callum Law
January 19, 2022, 5:11 pm Updated: January 19, 2022, 6:02 pm
Carla Banks was defeated in the semi-final of the World Indoors Bowls Championship

Carla Banks came up just short in her quest to reach the final of the women’s singles at the World Indoor Bowls Championship.

The 22-year-old from Inverurie was beaten 2-1 in the tie-break set by Alison Merrien of Guernsey in the semi-final of the tournament being played at Hopton-on-Sea.

Banks started well taking the opening set 9-4, but Merrien – who won the women’s singles in 2011 – took the second 8-6 to force a three-end tie-break in which she prevailed.

Banks said: “It was a great game and Alison played really well. I thought she actually deserved the first set so I was really happy to win that.

“Then Alison played well in the second set, in the last end of the second set I wished I’d played better.

“But Alison played well and anything can happen in a tie-break. Alison played two good bowls so it was well-deserved and good luck to her in the final.

“I was happy to get through to this stage and I’m really happy to have the opportunity to be here.

“I really enjoyed the game, it was a good game and it was great to be involved.”

Good start for Banks

Banks, who defeated Kerry Packwood of Wales in the quarter-finals, started the match well picking up three shots in the second end.

Having edged into a 5-4 lead another treble in end seven paved the way for her to take the opening set 9-4.

In set two Banks led 6-2 but the experienced Merrien battled back to 6-5 and three shots in the final end of the set meant she took the set 8-6 to force the three-end tie-break.

Merrien won the first tie-break end with a perfect take-out shot, but some precise drawing from Banks gave her end two.

In the last end an excellent draw from Merrien secured victory and she said: “Carla gave me an excellent game, her drawing was spot on and put me under pressure and made me work to win the game.”

