Inverurie’s Carla Banks defeated in semi-final of World Indoor Bowls Championship

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carla Banks came up just short in her quest to reach the final of the women’s singles at the World Indoor Bowls Championship.

The 22-year-old from Inverurie was beaten 2-1 in the tie-break set by Alison Merrien of Guernsey in the semi-final of the tournament being played at Hopton-on-Sea.

Banks started well taking the opening set 9-4, but Merrien – who won the women’s singles in 2011 – took the second 8-6 to force a three-end tie-break in which she prevailed.

Banks said: “It was a great game and Alison played really well. I thought she actually deserved the first set so I was really happy to win that.

“Then Alison played well in the second set, in the last end of the second set I wished I’d played better.

“But Alison played well and anything can happen in a tie-break. Alison played two good bowls so it was well-deserved and good luck to her in the final.

“I was happy to get through to this stage and I’m really happy to have the opportunity to be here.

“I really enjoyed the game, it was a good game and it was great to be involved.”

Good start for Banks

Banks, who defeated Kerry Packwood of Wales in the quarter-finals, started the match well picking up three shots in the second end.

Having edged into a 5-4 lead another treble in end seven paved the way for her to take the opening set 9-4.

In set two Banks led 6-2 but the experienced Merrien battled back to 6-5 and three shots in the final end of the set meant she took the set 8-6 to force the three-end tie-break.

Merrien won the first tie-break end with a perfect take-out shot, but some precise drawing from Banks gave her end two.

In the last end an excellent draw from Merrien secured victory and she said: “Carla gave me an excellent game, her drawing was spot on and put me under pressure and made me work to win the game.”