Athletics: Zoey Clark wins double gold at Scottish Indoor Championships

Aberdeen AAC sprinter Zoey Clark has won double gold at the Scottish Indoor Championships.

Clark picked up gold in the women’s 60m and 200m races at the Glasgow Emirates Arena, and did so in style as she broke her own Scottish Indoor Record for the 200m, finishing in 23.37 seconds.

The Olympian won in 7.50 seconds for the women’s 60m, and was joined on the podium by her Aberdeen club-mate Rebecca Matheson who won bronze after a run of 7.63 seconds.

This weekend’s haul puts Clark’s Scottish Indoor Championship tally to seven gold, four silver and two bronze medals across both distances.

Clark said: “I’m so thrilled, indoors 200m was always going to be more of my focus, I’ve not done as much speed work.

“To go so close to my own record in the semi-final quite comfortably, and then to break it by quite a big margin, I’m absolutely thrilled.

“Coming into the weekend, I wasn’t really sure what to expect. In my heat I cruised round below 24 seconds, and in the semi I definitely knew it was in there, but I wasn’t sure if it would still be after five races, so I’m really glad it was.”

Clark and Matheson were not the only Aberdeen AAC runners on the podium, as Jane Davidson won gold in the 60m Hurdles final with a time of 8.80 seconds.