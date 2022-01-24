Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Andrew Musgrave ready to give his all in pursuit of Winter Olympics medal

By James Toney
January 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 24, 2022, 1:00 pm
Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave is exhausted at the end of the Mens 15km + 15km Skiathlon at the Alpensia Cross Country Skiing Centre during day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.
Great Britain's Andrew Musgrave is exhausted at the end of the Mens 15km + 15km Skiathlon at the Alpensia Cross Country Skiing Centre during day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

Andrew Musgrave likes to think of himself as a big-game skier but admits his Olympic ambition could be running out of mountain.

Musgrave heads to his fourth Games in Beijing with increasing confidence and he’s certainly not the sort to be dazzled by the lights of the big stage.

It’s more than a decade since he first appeared on cross-country skiing international circuit, where venues would have to desperately source a British flag to flutter alongside the Nordic powerhouses that have long dominated this sport.

The Huntly Nordic Ski club member, who grew up in Oyne, soon proved he wasn’t there to be a subject of puzzlement or to make up the numbers – his victory in the 2014 Norwegian Championships made front page news and prompted a post-mortem in Oslo akin to a national crisis.

“I’m getting towards the end of my time when a medal is likely, so I need to go fast this time,” admitted Musgrave, 31, who is back to full fitness after suffering a shoulder injury in the close season.

“I’m a more stable athlete than I was four years ago, I’m older and more experienced but I also know I’ve not got limitless attempts at this.

“My top level in 2019 was as good as now but the last few years I’ve got better at peaking my best form for the important races in the season, that really gives me confidence.

“I’m definitely one of the podium potential guys and now it’s up to me to prove it.”

Andrew Musgrave has high hopes for next month’s Winter Olympics.

Musgrave made his debut in Vancouver as a teenager but didn’t make the top 50 in his three events.

Usually the wrong sort of snow causes grief to our trains but in Sochi it ultimately derailed Musgrave.

“Cool. Hot. Yours” was the logo for those Games but for Musgrave was a bit too hot and just not cool enough.

“I skied like a tranquillised badger,” he said.

And then came Pyeongchang, Musgrave a hot medal contender following a fourth place in the previous year’s World Championships, the best-ever result by a British Nordic skier.

He finished seventh in the skiathlon, which was only meant to be his warm-up event, but then caught a virus and struggled in the 15km and 50km.

“I’m going to eat a doughnut and not think about skiing,” he moaned.

Quick on skis and even quicker with a quip, Musgrave knows this is the chance to make headlines for the right reasons.

The three events on his schedule include the marathon 50km, two hours of lung-burning endurance endeavour like perhaps no other event at the Games.

“The older you get the better you get at long distances and that’s why my best chances are in the 30km and 50km. My sprint days are probably gone, I’m afraid,” he said.

“My racing has been improving throughout the season and that trajectory – and all my training – gives me lots of hope for the Games.”

At last year’s World Championships Musgrave finished seventh in the 30km, with only Russians and Norwegians ahead of him. A few days later another top 10 followed in the 50km.

It’s form that has inspired his Beijing team-mates, including best mate Andrew Young and James Clugnet, who has made no secret of his own medal intentions.

For very obvious reasons, the theme of these Games is about staying healthy. Masks, sanitiser and social distancing will again be the buzzwords and Musgrave is not complaining.

“At the last two Games I’ve got ill, nothing serious but enough to mean that I was a few percent off and that’s no good if you want to be a contender,” he added.

“Our sport is so competitive, there isn’t a margin for being a fraction below-par. Perhaps all these Covid rules will keep me healthy this time.”

  •  No one does more to support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes than National Lottery players, who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes including grassroots and elite sport. Find out more at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]