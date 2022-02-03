Athletics: Banchory runner Robbie Simpson sets long-term 50k goal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banchory marathon man Robbie Simpson has his eye on a couple of national ultra distance running records.

The 30-year-old Deeside athlete is keen to have a crack at the British and Scottish 50k marks – but probably not until next year.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games marathon bronze medallist, has enjoyed success in longer races over the past year and is keen to build on those achievements.

He finished second behind fellow Brit Jon Albon in the classic Ultra Trail Mont Blanc CCC 55k race and seventh, again behind Albon, in the Grand Trail Des Templiers 80k.

But while he enjoys competitive racing, in which finishing positions are more important than times, he’s also tempted by the possibility of chasing records.

He said: “I’ve been looking at the 50k record and the British one is 2hr 49min while the Scottish one is 2:52. I’d like to have a go at that. The Scottish one is certainly something I feel I could challenge but the British one is a bit tougher.

“It’s just something to think about, but it will probably have to wait until next year because of other commitments.

“If I was to do the Comrades 90k in South Africa in 2023, doing a fast 50k might be a good part of the build-up, but we’ll see.”

Simpson has returned from a one-month warm weather training spell in Portugal which he topped off by nipping over the border to Spain for an outing in the Getafe half marathon on the outskirts of Madrid.

He finished fifth in 1:05:24 and although that’s just 57 seconds outside his best, set at Inverness in 2018, Simpson wasn’t too happy.

He said: “I felt so good early on when I was running in a group of six or seven. The pace was fine and I was comfortable.

“But as soon as I tried to push any harder I struggled with my breathing and ended up being on my own from about 5k onwards.

“I don’t know if it was just the dry air or pollution, but my lungs and throat were burning. I had to pick up three water bottles on the course and usually I wouldn’t need anything on a race of this distance.

“I’ve never had that problem before and I’m not sure why it happened. It’s frustrating because my training had gone well in Portugal and I was looking forward to getting a fast race.”

Simpson will now turn his attention to a series of Scottish ultra races before finalising his preparations for a summer on the European trail running circuit.

He said: “I’m considering doing the Fetteresso Forest Marathon later this month but that will probably be more like a training run.

“I have the Dee 33 mile race in March then I’m off to Fuerteventura for a training camp.

“I’m not sure as to how hard I might run the Dee 33 as my main target at the moment is April’s Highland Fling 53 mile race from Milngavie to Tyndrum and I wouldn’t want to do anything to affect my chances of a fast run there.

“The Highland Fling is also the Scottish ultra trail championship race so hopefully it will attract a good quality field.

“So, I’m looking at the Fetteresso and Dee 33 races as being part of my build-up to it.”

His plans beyond that are less fixed at the moment but a return to the UTMB in August is sure to feature.

And that means he won’t be aiming for a place in the Commonwealth Games.

He said: “I haven’t got a qualifying time but to be honest it’s not in my thoughts as it comes at the wrong time of year as it will clash with my trail and mountain running races.”

Women’s title in the balance

Aimee Tawse (Aberdeen AAC) and Rosie Hislop (Metro Aberdeen) are locked together in an intriguing battle for the women’s title in the Aberdeen Proms 3k race series which enters its fifth round tomorrow lunchtime.

Tawse enjoys a 51secs lead at the moment but Hislop has lopped 40secs off her best time since the start of the season and could still overhaul her rival at the top of the standings.

Each athlete’s three best times from the six races count towards determining the overall winner, so there’s still scope for the situation to change.

Other athletes who have competed in just one or two of the races so far, could yet come into contention if they compete tomorrow or in the final fixture on March 4.

Aberdeen AAC’s Hannah Taylor is still in the reckoning if she can run in one or other of the remaining races.

Myles Edwards (Aberdeen AAC) has already sewn up the men’s title with a record aggregate time of 25min 45secs but the battle for the other podium places remains open.

Martin Mueller currently holds second position ahead of his Metro Aberdeen clubmate Paul Knight who is in pole position to lift the over-40 age group prize.