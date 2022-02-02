Winter Olympics: Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds happy to make winning start in Beijing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winter Olympics: Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds happy to make winning start in Beijing

By Tom Harle
February 2, 2022, 5:00 pm
Great Britain's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat during the Mixed Doubles round robin match against Sweden.
Great Britain's Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat during the Mixed Doubles round robin match against Sweden.

Curlers Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds felt at home on Olympic ice – right down to the pipers who serenaded them in – and were ‘chuffed’ with their opening win in Beijing.

The first Team GB athletes to compete at this Olympics, the Edinburgh duo came through a very scrappy mixed doubles opener against Sweden with a 9-5 victory.

The reigning world champions were given a late scare when Oskar Eriksson created a chance to force an extra end at 8-5, but Almida De Val missed the regulation takeout.

“It took us a while to figure out conditions and then we settled,” said Dodds. “This is a building block, and we know what to expect now.”

Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat in action at the National Aquatics Centre, Beijing. 

Mouat added: “We need to try and improve on it but it’s a great start. We knew Sweden will be at the top end of the table by the end of the week.

“We just need to build on that momentum now.”

Leading 4-3 at the halfway stage, Sweden stole two in the fifth end after Dodds misjudged a draw. But the pendulum soon shifted back to Britain, who capitalised on two bad slips from Oskar Eriksson to take three against the powerplay in the penultimate end.

Dodds and Mouat briefly opened the door, allowing Sweden to lie two, but were let off the hook by De Val on the final stone.

On the final end drama, Moaut said: “We expect them to make shots, but we were a bit fortunate that went our way. We will learn from that.”

 Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat watch Sweden’s Almida De Val and Oskar Eriksson.

The Scottish pair are the first British curlers to compete in two disciplines at the same Olympics and face eight more round robin contests before they can think about medals.

Tomorrow they return to the Ice Cube, transformed from the Water Cube used at Beijing 2008, to take on reigning Olympic champions Canada and 2018 silver medallists Switzerland.

Mouat said: “It was an honour to be the first Team GB athletes to compete.

“I remember watching the swimming at this venue in 2008 so it means a lot to be finally here and hope we can keep things going.”

