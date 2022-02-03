Curling: Scottish mixed doubles duo Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds go two-from-two by beating Olympic champions Canada

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds delivered the birthday present they promised coach Greg Drummond with a statement mixed doubles win over Canada.

The Edinburgh pair backed up their opening success against Sweden with a convincing 6-4 victory over reigning Olympic champions John Morris and Rachel Homan.

The world champions are setting a brisk pace in the early skirmishes in Beijing with host nation China also going two-from-two at the Ice Cube.

“I think it was a step up from last night’s game,” said Dodds, who delivered the draw that sealed up victory in the final end.

“We figured out the ice a bit better and it stayed the same speed through the whole game, so I think that gave us a lot of trust – we could really sweep stones to the point we wanted.

“If you said at the start of the week that we were going to be 2-0 having played two great teams in Sweden and Canada, I think anyone in the field would take that. I think it’s a good confidence boost and we will need to raise our game again.”

The early stages were low-scoring with the two teams that finished first and second in the round robin at the 2021 World Championships locked at 2-2 at the halfway point.

It was a cagey tussle between two sets of childhood friends that show a telepathic understanding on the ice. Morris met Homan when she was only one, and Dodds and Mouat’s paths crossed when he was seven.

It remained nip and tuck with Canada scoring two on their powerplay, a favour that Team GB returned before Dodds’ superb draw to the button sealed a crucial steal of one in the last.

A second successive triumph was a perfect way for the pair’s coach Greg Drummond, who won silver as part of David Murdoch’s team in Sochi, to celebrate his 33rd birthday.

Dodds said: “Bruce wrote in his birthday card yesterday, ‘Your birthday present will be two wins.’ And I was like ‘Oh wow, that’s confidence!’ So he’s got his birthday present.

“Obviously yesterday we both said we were nervous, first game at your first Olympics you’re always going to have nerves, but today we were more settled.

“We are going to get used to this place as we are going to be here for a while. Back tonight and hopefully we can produce something similar.”

Mouat and Dodds face a quick turnaround with the third of their nine round-robin contests coming against 2018 silver medallists Switzerland tonight.

“I think it’s a wee bit early to look too far ahead, I think this field is so deep in talent that it’s really hard to look too far ahead,” said Mouat.

“We’ve got to come out and play really hard against Switzerland, that’s our main focus for today. We will go and rest up and eat some food.

“We’ve seen this venue from the (Summer) Olympics already, so we’ve dreamt about being at an Olympics for so long. To be at a venue where so many athletes have achieved such great things, it really feels like an honour to be on the ice and to be part of the Olympic history that is happening.

“It does feel different to me, obviously Worlds and Europeans are great fun but the Olympics is always the dream that everyone aspires to especially in curling. To be here living it and winning some games is a dream come true.”

Watch all the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 live on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport app