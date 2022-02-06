Winter Olympics: Oyne cross country skier Andrew Musgrave frustrated after ‘ridiculous’ race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Winter Olympics: Oyne cross country skier Andrew Musgrave frustrated after ‘ridiculous’ race

By Reporter
February 6, 2022, 2:36 pm
Britain's Andrew Musgrave (15) competes during the men's 15km + 15km skiathlon cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Britain's Andrew Musgrave (15) competes during the men's 15km + 15km skiathlon cross-country skiing competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Oyne cross country skier Andrew Musgrave battled through “horrifically hard” conditions to finish 17th in the men’s skiathlon at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The 31-year-old’s hopes of challenging for a medal at his fourth Games were effectively ended by a lightning-fast start by Russian gold medallist Alexander Bolshunov.

Musgrave, who finished seventh in the same event in Pyeongchang, slid away from the leaders in the early stages and paid tribute to Bolshunov, who held off his compatriot Denis Spitsov to win by 71 seconds.

“It’s one of the slowest 30kms I’ve ever done,” said Musgrave.

“It felt horrifically hard but I just blew up after three laps there. It was a bit of a wild race.

“I wasn’t feeling too bad but the form Bolshunov is in at the moment is absolutely wild. That’s one of the most ridiculous races that’s ever been done.

“You don’t get gaps like that in our sport normally. Hats off to him – ridiculously impressive.

“We’re going to have to do something miraculous to beat him.

“Bolshunov went so ridiculously fast that I had to push a bit too hard.

From left, Florian Notz from Germany, Andrew Musgrave from Great Britain and Scott Patterson from the USA.

“In altitude like this and on such abrasive snow, if you push a bit too hard, you’ve got no chance to recover.

“I didn’t feel too bad but it took me three laps to recover after going too fast in the classic section. I was so far behind.”

From left, Mika Vermeulen from Austria, Andrew Musgrave from Great Britain and Michal Novak from Czech Republic.

Musgrave, who will now set his sights on his favoured men’s 50km later in the Games, is determined to remain upbeat.

He said: “It wasn’t the ideal start but I felt pretty alright on the skate section so I think I’ll be able to pull a good 50km out.

“I’m going to need a few days to recover after this because it was absolutely solid.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal