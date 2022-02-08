Huntly skier Andrew Young remains upbeat despite Covid disruption to Winter Olympics preparation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huntly skier Andrew Young remains upbeat despite Covid disruption to Winter Olympics preparation

By Tom Harle
February 8, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 8, 2022, 11:51 am
GB cross-country skier Andrew Young
GB cross-country skier Andrew Young

Andrew Young admitted a recent bout of Covid has robbed him of his physical shape but still believes his performances will pick up as the Olympics goes on.

Now a four-time Olympian, the Huntly star tested positive three weeks ago despite fleeing to the Norwegian mountains in a desperate bid to avoid contracting the virus.

Young arrived in Beijing late and stepped on competitive skis for the first time in the qualification for the sprint freestyle at high altitude in Zhangjiakou.

The 29-year-old finished 36th, negotiating the 1.5km course in a time of 2:55.60, leaving him six places and 1.16 seconds shy of progression to knockout finals.

“It was quite a good race, I think,” said Young, who only entered the closed loop in Beijing on Saturday, several days later than team-mates.

“I skied quite well technically and felt quite good on the skis. I managed to push quite well.

“Obviously I’m three weeks away from having Covid so my top physical shape just isn’t there. I’m missing the speed and missing what I need to go through in the qualification.

“I’m actually quite pleased with how I skied and I’m on track to keep improving.”

Andrew Young arrived in Beijng late after testing positive for Covid. 

Ordinarily, Young would expect to compete in the upper reaches of the sprint field having won World Cup silver and bronze medals in December 2020.

The Scot recovered quickly from Covid symptoms – that were serious for a couple of days – but managed to attend an altitude training camp in Switzerland before heading to China.

Young’s main target at the Games was the team sprint event alongside debutant James Clugnet.

Clugnet struggled badly in his first Olympic race, trailing more than a second behind Young and coming home ten places off qualifying.

“That was a hard one, not quite the race that I was hoping to do,” said Clugnet.

“The fact it didn’t work, we’ll have to talk a bit about it with my coaches. I’ve always performed my best at championships, so it’s a bit boring that today it didn’t work out.

“We’ll try to do better on team sprint next week and it can only go better from here.”

Young also clung on to optimism that his fitness will improve and he can register a good result alongside Clugnet in Sunday’s event.

“I think I’ll get better and better the further I get away from illness,” said Young.

“I’ll get better every day that goes by and today’s race will make me better in the following races. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and I’ve got three events left.

“I’m really looking forward to the team event with Jimmy, I’ll keep my head down, keep working and hope to get better every day.”

Watch All the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 live on discovery+, Eurosport and Eurosport app

 

