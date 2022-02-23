Beauly’s Oliver Stewart to compete in F4 British Championship with Hitech GP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Beauly’s Oliver Stewart to compete in F4 British Championship with Hitech GP

By Andy Skinner
February 23, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 5:03 pm
Oliver Stewart, from Beauly, who will race in the British F4 Championship in 2022.
Beauly’s Oliver Stewart will compete in the 2022 F4 British Championship after joining the Hitech Grand Prix team.

The 15-year-old makes the step up following a successful karting career, with a number of wins and podium finishes on last year’s Motorsport UK British Kart Championship helping him to finish fourth overall in the Junior X30 section.

Stewart also took on-track victory of the 2021 Kart Masters Junior X30 race, securing the British LGM title the same year.

He went on to win the vice-champion title at the IAME World Finals before rounding off a hugely successful 2021 by being selected as one of 12 drivers from around the world for the Richard Mille Young Driver Academy shootout in Spain.

Stewart will now make the transition to Britain’s FIA Formula 4 series, in Hitech’s first season in a new era for the championship under Motorsport UK’s organisation.

Stewart said: “I’m overwhelmed by the opportunity I have been given to drive for such a fantastic team as Hitech GP.

“It has been my dream to race in a car ever since I was a little boy.

“It’s a huge step and a massive learning curve but I will give it everything and make the most of this fantastic chance I’ve been given.

“Most importantly I’d like to thank Allan Dallas of Ross-Shire Engineering for making this happen and the countless other people that have helped me to get to this point. I can’t wait to get going with Hitech GP.”

The F4 British Championship was introduced in 2015, with the first title being claimed by Englishman Lando Norris, who now represents McLaren-Mercedes in Formula One.

The 2022 championship, which comprises of 10 events, begins at Donnington Park in Derby on April 22-24.

Dominic Stott, the British F4 team manager, said: “We are excited to welcome Oliver onboard for the 2022 season.

Oliver Stewart.

“He has had some strong results in karting and we want to show what we can do together.

“We now have a solid driver line-up for the British F4 season and we aim to build on our promising showing in the FIA F4 UAE Championship over the last couple of months.”

