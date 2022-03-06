Michael Binnie and co-driver Claire Mole thrilled to defend Snowman Rally title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Binnie and Claire Mole successfully defended their AM Phillip Trucktech Snowman Rally title in Inverness on Saturday.

Binnie, who is from Cornhill-on-Tweed, and Duns co-driver Mole triumphed when the event was last held in 2020.

They claimed victory again in their Mitsubishi Lancer Evo9 in a time of 42 minutes with Jock Armstrong and Cameron Fair finishing 19 seconds behind.

Binnie was thrilled to defend his title and win the opening race of the 2022 Scottish Rally Championship.

Aberdeen’s Freddie Milne had been leading going into the final stage before mechanical issues in his Ford Fiesta R5 cost him the chance to top the podium.

Milne was on course for victory until his Fiesta cut out unexpectedly midway through the closing stage and it took more than a minute to get the car restarted.

Binnie said: “I didn’t expect to win the Snowman again in my wildest dreams.

“Freddie had issues and that can happen to anybody.

“We felt comfortable all day and we didn’t do anything stupid.

“It is great to win. We have done a lot of work getting the car ready this year.”

David Bogie (Dumfries) and Kevin Rae (Hawick) finished third – 30 seconds behind Binnie – in their Mini JCW WRC.

Milne and co-driver Patrick Walsh (Aberystwyth) were a further 10 seconds behind and had to settle for fourth spot.

Muir of Ord driver Scott Macbeth and Elgin co-driver Daniel Forsyth finished an impressive fifth place – 49 seconds behind Binnie.

The next round of the Scottish Rally Championship is the McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages on April 23.

Snowman Rally – The Top 10

1 Michael Binnie/Claire Mole (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo9) 42m 00s

2 Jock Armstrong/Cameron Fair (Subaru Impreza) +19s

3, David Bogie/Kevin Rae (MINI JCW WRC) +30s

4, Freddie Milne/ Patrick Walsh (Ford Fiesta R5) +40s

5 Scott Macbeth/Daniel Forsyth (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo9) +49s

6 Scott Beattie/Paula Swinscoe (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo7) +1m 50s

7 Bruce McCombie/Michael Coutts (Ford Focus WRC) +1m 57s

8 Hugh Brunton/Drew Sturrock (Ford Fiesta R5) +3m 29s

9 Keir Beaton/Iain Thorburn (Subaru Impreza) +3m 37s

10 Duncan Campbell/Michael Cruickshank (Subaru Impreza) +4m 14s