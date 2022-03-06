Michael Binnie and co-driver Claire Mole thrilled to defend Snowman Rally title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Binnie and co-driver Claire Mole thrilled to defend Snowman Rally title

By Danny Law
March 6, 2022, 4:05 pm
Snowman Rally winners Michael Binnie and Claire Mole celebrate at the Black Isle Showground on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Sandy McCook
Michael Binnie and Claire Mole successfully defended their AM Phillip Trucktech Snowman Rally title in Inverness on Saturday.

Binnie, who is from Cornhill-on-Tweed, and Duns co-driver Mole triumphed when the event was last held in 2020.

They claimed victory again in their Mitsubishi Lancer Evo9 in a time of 42 minutes with Jock Armstrong and Cameron Fair finishing 19 seconds behind.

Binnie was thrilled to defend his title and win the opening race of the 2022 Scottish Rally Championship.

Michael Binnie and Claire Mole defended their Snowman Rally title.

Aberdeen’s Freddie Milne had been leading going into the final stage before mechanical issues in his Ford Fiesta R5 cost him the chance to top the podium.

Milne was on course for victory until his Fiesta cut out unexpectedly midway through the closing stage and it took more than a minute to get the car restarted.

Binnie said: “I didn’t expect to win the Snowman again in my wildest dreams.

“Freddie had issues and that can happen to anybody.

“We felt comfortable all day and we didn’t do anything stupid.

“It is great to win. We have done a lot of work getting the car ready this year.”

The Snowman Rally was the opening round of the 2022 Scottish Rally Championship. 

David Bogie (Dumfries) and Kevin Rae (Hawick) finished third – 30 seconds behind Binnie – in their Mini JCW WRC.

Milne and co-driver Patrick Walsh (Aberystwyth) were a further 10 seconds behind and had to settle for fourth spot.

Muir of Ord driver Scott Macbeth and Elgin co-driver Daniel Forsyth finished an impressive fifth place – 49 seconds behind Binnie.

The next round of the Scottish Rally Championship is the McDonald and Munro Speyside Stages on April 23.

Snowman Rally – The Top 10

1 Michael Binnie/Claire Mole (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo9) 42m 00s

2 Jock Armstrong/Cameron Fair (Subaru Impreza) +19s

3, David Bogie/Kevin Rae (MINI JCW WRC) +30s

4, Freddie Milne/ Patrick Walsh (Ford Fiesta R5) +40s

5 Scott Macbeth/Daniel Forsyth (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo9) +49s

6 Scott Beattie/Paula Swinscoe (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo7) +1m 50s

7 Bruce McCombie/Michael Coutts (Ford Focus WRC) +1m 57s

8 Hugh Brunton/Drew Sturrock (Ford Fiesta R5) +3m 29s

9 Keir Beaton/Iain Thorburn (Subaru Impreza) +3m 37s

10 Duncan Campbell/Michael Cruickshank (Subaru Impreza) +4m 14s

