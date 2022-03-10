Winning professional debuts for trio of crowd-pleasing Inverness City boxers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fight fans were treated to a hat-trick of professional debut wins for Inverness City ABC boxers as the Highlanders certainly put on a show.

The Drumossie Hotel was the venue on Saturday as visitors from the Birmingham area provided testing opposition, which the home trio more than matched.

Head coach Laurie Redfern was delighted by the different kinds of performances from his youngsters, with 21-year-old Calum Turnbull already lined up for a second fight next month in Glenrothes under manager Stevie McGuire, who was also in attendance.

The night began with 18-year-old Adian Williamson, who hails from Alness, as he took on Jahfieus Faure in a featherweight contest.

Storming start from Williamson

Redfern explained how the youngest of the three boxers made it a night to remember with a cracker of a performance.

He said: “There must have been around 100 people from Alness there to get right behind Adian, which was great to see.

“Before the first round was over, he was getting stuck right in and he continued to impress in the second and I told him he was winning the bout. These boys are experienced opponents, so you have to box wisely.

“I told him to open up more in the third round and he did and knocked the boy down. As he rose, the referee decided it was not suitable for the fight to carry on and stopped the contest.

“It was a great start for Adian and the crowd were in uproar. It was a great way to start the show.”

Stewart wins all-action contest

George Stewart, 19, then went in against Lee Glover, whose career got off to a flying start with nine straight wins. After a dip in form, he had responded with a couple of victories ahead of his trip north.

Redfern explained Stewart handled the occasion well against another experienced fighter in his super featherweight bout.

He said: “He boxed well and got right behind his jab. This was a four-round contest and he was winning after two rounds.

Although George was dominating, Lee was far from out of it by any means. He was dangerous. Both were cut after a clash of heads, but the contest was allowed to go on.

“George won 40-36, so he won every round. He just needs to heal the cut, which was above his left eye, and we will look ahead for him. He can train, but not spar.

“George never got drawn into anything, he kept his head and his cool to get the win, which was great. There was a lot of good action and the crowd responded.”

Turnbull sees off spoiling opponent

So, the audience were desperate to watch three home wins as Turnbull stepped into the ring against Reiss Taylor.

Although this bantamweight fight didn’t have a firework finish, Turnbull handled it and done what was required to make it three from three for Inverness City over six rounds of two minutes.

Redfern added: “Calum was taller and I asked him to keep jabbing and moving and keep picking him off.

“I think Calum wanted to finish it off like Adian had, but Reiss Taylor was an awkward boxer, a real spoiler, grabbing Calum around the waist.

“That said, Calum boxed superbly well. He wanted a big finish in front of the crowd, who were right behind him, but he won every round, winning 60 points to 53.

“Overall, it was a fantastic night and the Drumossie was a great venue. The crowd were brilliant for every fight.”