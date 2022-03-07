Team GB’s Paralympic curlers have it all to do as hopes of progression from round robin stage hang in the balance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Team GB’s Paralympic curlers have it all to do as hopes of progression from round robin stage hang in the balance

By Reporter
March 7, 2022, 3:42 pm Updated: March 7, 2022, 5:10 pm
Gregor Ewan of Great Britain competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Great Britain and Slovakia
Gregor Ewan of Great Britain competes during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Match between Great Britain and Slovakia

Ice-cool Gregor Ewan called on Britain’s wheelchair curlers to keep calm and stick together after a crushing Paralympic defeat against Slovakia in Beijing.

The British team dispatched Switzerland 15-1 in the first game of a busy Monday but were brought plummeting back down to earth by the savvy Slovaks at the Ice Cube.

Hugh Nibloe’s rink were sunk 7-3 as they suffered their second defeat in four matches to leave their round robin chances hanging in the balance.

Sochi 2014 bronze medallist Ewan, 50, is competing at his third Paralympics and believes staying united and sticking to the formula can get the British team back on track.

He said: “Curling is a team game.

“We can’t start picking at other, saying ‘you did this or you did that.’ I missed shots, Hugh missed shots, David [Melrose] missed shots, Meggan [Dawson-Farrell] missed shots.

“We’ve just got to go and have a good sleep, a good breakfast and come back tomorrow with a lot of positivity and battle into the next game.

“It’s swings and roundabouts in curling – sometimes you’ll play really well and still lose, while sometimes you’ll be victorious.

“I can’t take that away from them – Slovakia played really well and didn’t miss much.”

Skip Nibloe looking for Team GB to bounce back

Britain lost to Norway in their opening Paralympic encounter but recovered to down the USA 10-6 under the Saturday night lights.

They were due to play Russia on Sunday but enjoyed a rare day off after the International Paralympics Committee’s dramatic late U-turn to ban the nation’s athletes from the Games.

It didn’t take them long to re-find their fluency as they smashed the Swiss 15-1, but a Monday evening defeat against the Slovakians sets up a crunch day of action on Tuesday.

Estonia and Sweden lie in wait and skip Nibloe hopes channelling the best of their inter-team diversity can fire them back to winning ways.

“We’ve still got levels we can move up to,” said the 40-year-old, whose rink are able to train full-time, access to the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering technology, science and medical support thanks to vital National Lottery funding.

“Gregor is the cheerleader and is all happy clappy, while I’m more tactical, work out best strategy and can help inspire the team with good shots.

“Tonight was not a good performance but it’s one to work on – I’m still confident we can be there at the end of the week.”

  • No one does more to support our Olympic and Paralympic athletes than National Lottery players, who raise more than £30 million each week for good causes including grassroots and elite sport. Discover the positive impact playing the National Lottery has at www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal