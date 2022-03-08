Curling: Aberdeen’s Rebecca Morrison to represent Scotland at Women’s World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Curling: Aberdeen’s Rebecca Morrison to represent Scotland at Women’s World Championships

By Danny Law
March 8, 2022, 3:08 pm
Rebecca Morrison.
Newly crowned national champions Team Morrison have been selected to represent Scotland at the BKT Tires and OK Tire World Women’s Championships which take place at the CN Centre in Prince George, British Columbia later this month.

The line-up includes three players – skip Rebecca Morrison from Aberdeen, vice skip Gina Aitken and second Sophie Sinclair – who were part of British Curling’s nine player squad which also produced the new Olympic champions, as well as former Scottish Championship winning skip Sophie Jackson.

The quartet claimed victory at the Scottish Curling Championships in Dumfries last month, beating juniors Team Henderson in the final.

Morrison said: “It’s really exciting we’ve just come off a win at the Scottish Championships and we’re all really excited to see what we are capable of out there against some of the world’s best opposition.”

The skip is the only member of the team not to have been involved in a senior World Championship previously and is taking confidence from the experiences of Jackson, who skipping her then Scottish champion team at the Worlds in 2019, while Sinclair was at last year’s World Championships as alternate for Team Muirhead and Aitken has been a regular at World Mixed Doubles Championships as a multiple Scottish champion in that discipline.

“I have played at British Columbia at the World Mixed at Kelowna, too, but not at Prince George, so while it’s a totally new experience for us, we have loads of experience in the team and I am not concerned at all about this being new to me as I have the rest of the team to carry me through that,” said Morrison.

“I am fairly new to skipping in the women’s game, but this year I have won an event at the Euro Super Series as a skip and I have really made more of a mark in that skip position, so I am really feeling pretty confident and unfazed about the whole situation and quietly confident right now.”

Team Morrison with coach Nancy Smith. 

The trip will have special poignancy for Sinclair who travelled with Team Muirhead when the Worlds were due to be held at the same venue two years ago, only for the competition to be cancelled due to the Covid lockdown on the eve of the event.

“Sophie Sinclair went out to Prince George a couple of years ago but it got cancelled unfortunately so I am sure she is super determined to get out there,” said Morrison.

“It is going to be an exciting moment for her to actually get on the ice in Prince George after such a disappointing time two years ago.”

 

