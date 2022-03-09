Winter Olympics: David Melrose suffers freak injury as British curling team miss out on semi-final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Winter Olympics: David Melrose suffers freak injury as British curling team miss out on semi-final spot

By Will Jennings
March 9, 2022, 3:28 pm
Elgin curler Gregor Ewan
Hugh Nibloe refused to blame a freak injury suffered by teammate David Melrose for Britain blowing their Paralympic wheelchair curling medal chances on a woeful Wednesday in Beijing.

The British team lost to Canada and Korea on Wednesday to make it mathematically impossible for them to finish in the top four of the group stage and advance to a semi-final.

The 6-3 loss against Canada was marred by a bizarre incident involving Melrose, 56, who fell from his chair when reaching for his delivery stick and had to be rushed to hospital on a stretcher.

That thrusted alternate Gary Smith back into the fray who played as Britain went on to lose 8-6 against the Koreans.

Nibloe, who himself went off with tiredness in Tuesday night’s defeat against Slovakia, confirmed Melrose is fine – and had left hospital – and insists the distressing scenes did not inhibit his team’s performance in the must-win clash against Korea.

The Scot, 40, said: “When we were on the ice for the game against Korea, we were all aware that David was going to be fine and everything would be alright.

“We can’t put it down to that – maybe a little bit on the Canada game but we also can’t lay any blame there.

“We are a close-knit bunch and it’s never easy to see anyone you care about taken away on a stretcher. The most important thing is that he is okay.

“He’s reasonably good – he’s on his way back to the village tonight so we’ll see him when we go home.

“It will good to see his face – I don’t know how may painkillers he’s going to be on, but it’s great he’s coming back and he’s not had to stay in hospital overnight.”

Nibloe added: “It’s disappointing [to not be able to win a medal] – finishing early is not what we came here for. We just gave ourselves too many mountains to climb and couldn’t overcome them.”

Britain have struggled for any form of consistency all week and racked up just three wins from seven matches.

Gregor Ewan of Great Britain competes during the round robin match between Great Britain and Slovakia

Losses against Norway, Slovakia, Canada and Korea have proved costly and they’re now faced the prospect with two meaningless clashes against Latvia and hosts China on Thursday.

ParalympicsGB have already won five medals at the game but it’s the alpine skiers who are leading the charge as curlers, Nordic skiers and snowboarders have failed to fire.

Menna Fitzpatrick and Neil Simpson have both grabbed two medals apiece and Nibloe, whose team will now have a weekend off after completing Thursday’s clashes, added: “It is really frustrating.

“We had a good camp before coming out but we’re a young team and it wasn’t our week – that’s just curling.

“We now want to finish off on a high, before hopefully going out and enjoying watching some skiing over the weekend.”

