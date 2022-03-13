Banchory’s Neil and Andrew Simpson chosen to be Team GB’s flagbearers for Beijing 2022 closing ceremony

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banchory brothers Neil and Andrew Simpson have been chosen as Great Britain’s flagbearers for the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Neil became the first British male to win a gold medal on snow with a phenomenal run in the men’s Super-G vision impaired class, along with his guide and brother Andrew.

The boys from Banchory then added a bronze medal to their collection winning in the Super Combined at the Yanqing National Alpine Centre. The duo signed off with a ninth-place finish in the slalom on the final day of competition.

Neil, who at 19 is two years younger than his brother and guide Andrew, said: “To be chosen as flagbearers at the closing ceremony is such an incredible honour for me and my brother.

“When we were asked it really made what has already been a special Games for us even more amazing.”

Phil Smith, ParalympicsGB Chef de Mission at Beijing 2022, said: “I was thrilled to ask Neil and Andrew to be ParalympicsGB’s flagbearers at the closing ceremony at Beijing 2022.

“They have had an incredible debut games with that historic gold medal, quickly followed by a bronze and they really do epitomise the wonderful talent and spirit within the ParalympicsGB squad.

“Neil is the youngest member of the team here in Beijing and this could be his first Paralympic Winter Games of many. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for both of them.”

The closing ceremony is due to start at 11.30am.