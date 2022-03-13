Banchory’s Neil and Andrew Simpson chosen to be Team GB’s flagbearers for Beijing 2022 closing ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Banchory’s Neil and Andrew Simpson chosen to be Team GB’s flagbearers for Beijing 2022 closing ceremony

By Danny Law
March 13, 2022, 8:23 am Updated: March 13, 2022, 8:34 am
Neil Simpson with his guide Andrew Simpson competing in the men's Giant Slalom Vision Impaired Para Alpine Skiing at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.
Banchory brothers Neil and Andrew Simpson have been chosen as Great Britain’s flagbearers for the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Neil became the first British male to win a gold medal on snow with a phenomenal run in the men’s Super-G vision impaired class, along with his guide and brother Andrew.

The boys from Banchory then added a bronze medal to their collection winning in the Super Combined at the Yanqing National Alpine Centre. The duo signed off with a ninth-place finish in the slalom on the final day of competition.

Bronze medalist Neil Simpson (left) and his guide Andrew Simpson of Great Britain pose for photos during the awarding ceremony.

Neil, who at 19 is two years younger than his brother and guide Andrew, said: “To be chosen as flagbearers at the closing ceremony is such an incredible honour for me and my brother.

“When we were asked it really made what has already been a special Games for us even more amazing.”

Neil Simpson (up) of Britain and his guide Andrew Simpson compete during the men’s giant slalom vison impaired.

Phil Smith, ParalympicsGB Chef de Mission at Beijing 2022, said: “I was thrilled to ask Neil and Andrew to be ParalympicsGB’s flagbearers at the closing ceremony at Beijing 2022.

“They have had an incredible debut games with that historic gold medal, quickly followed by a bronze and they really do epitomise the wonderful talent and spirit within the ParalympicsGB squad.

“Neil is the youngest member of the team here in Beijing and this could be his first Paralympic Winter Games of many. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for both of them.”

The closing ceremony is due to start at 11.30am.

