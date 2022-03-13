Winter Paralympics: Neil Simpson says incredible Beijing experience has whet appetite for future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Winter Paralympics: Neil Simpson says incredible Beijing experience has whet appetite for future

By Will Jennings and Danny Law
March 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
Neil Simpson and Andrew Simpson at the Paralympics
Neil Simpson, pictured right, and his guide Andrew Simpson of Great Britain celebrate during the Para Alpine Skiing Men's Super-G Vision Impaired of Beijing 2022 Winter Paraympic Games. Photo: Shutterstock

Banchory’s Neil Simpson believes his first Paralympic experience has equipped him with all the tools necessary to become an alpine skiing great.

Guided by older brother Andrew, the 19-year-old visually impaired skier from Aberdeenshire made history last weekend by becoming the first British athlete to strike Olympic or Paralympic gold on snow.

Neil and Andrew, 21, were crowned Super-G kings in the Beijing mountains before bolstering that with Super Combined bronze to cap an unforgettable Winter Paralympic debut.

The dynamic duo have looked completely unfazed on the big stage and admit getting a ‘teaser’ of the Games experience has whetted their appetite for more.

Neil, who came ninth in his final slalom event on Sunday, said: “There’s nothing to be afraid of at this level of competition.

“I know you have all that hype around it and everything like that but at the end of the day, it’s just some more races.

“It’s the same as any other race – I know you have all the additional pressure but if you’re able to put that to one side and cope with that, you can treat it as a normal race and go from there.

“That’s probably the one major learning I’d take from this into future World Championships and Paralympic Games.

“It’s given us a wee teaser – we obviously had the World Championships, which definitely helped us get ready for this.

“But this has taken it to another level – it should be plain sailing from now and we should be able to do the same every race going forward.”

Neil Simpson with his guide Andrew Simpson competing in the men’s Giant Slalom Vision Impaired Para Alpine Skiing at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

The Simpson siblings were chosen as Great Britain’s flagbearers for the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Neil said: “To be chosen as flagbearers at the closing ceremony is such an incredible honour for me and my brother.

“When we were asked it really made what has already been a special Games for us even more amazing.”

The Simpsons came into the Games with major momentum after scooping Super Combined silver at January’s World Championships in Lillehammer.

And they decisively continued their hot streak with that record-breaking Super-G bronze on the second day of the Games.

Just 24 hours later, they added bronze to their collection before then racking up valiant fifth and ninth-place finishes in their final two technical slalom races.

The pair have revelled in their experience both on and off the piste and admit they’re travelling back to Banchory with memories they’ll never forget.

“It’s been a really social and cool experience,” added Neil, who along with his brother is one of over 1,000 athletes able to train full-time thanks to National Lottery funding.

“The team environment has been really good – everything about it has been so helpful and really welcoming in every way possible. It’s been a really cool experience to be a part of.”

Andrew, who confirmed he will continue to guide his younger brother in the future, added: “There have been a lot of completely unforgettable experiences.

“Everything has been organised so well, everyone has been so welcoming and friendly and we couldn’t have asked for a better Games.

“It’s made it very special and will make our bond even stronger going forward.”

 

