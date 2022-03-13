Athletics: Sean Chalmers claims victory in Inverness half marathon following exciting finale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Athletics: Sean Chalmers claims victory in Inverness half marathon following exciting finale

By Fraser Clyne
March 13, 2022, 4:34 pm
Sean Chalmers won the Inverness half marathon in a time of 1:06:16.
Scotland international Sean Chalmers took top spot in the Inverness half marathon after a pulsating battle over the closing stages with Shettleston’s Peter Avent.

And the Aberdeen-based PE teacher had the home athletics fans cheering to the rafters as he became the first member of Inverness Harriers to lift the men’s title since the race was first held in 1985.

But he was made to battle every inch of the way for his success ahead of a record field 3,400 entrants.

It was only as they approached the final 300m on the track at Queen’s Park stadium that Chalmers was finally able to break clear to win in 1hr 6min 16secs with Avent setting a personal best time when finishing just three secs behind.

Cambuslang’s Fraser Stewart took third in 1:06:40 while Moray’s Kenny Wilson was fourth in 1:06:48 on a day when 14 men completed the course in under 1:10 making this one of the strongest in-depth turnouts in the 37-year history of the event.

The first male and female for the half marathon, Sean Chalmers (in a time of 1:06:16) and Annabel Simpson (in a time of 1:13:40)

Chalmers said: “It was certainly very competitive, there was a different leader on so many occasions.

“There was a group of about six of us for a while with Kenny Wilson taking on the pace.

“But at six miles I began to get the same tightness in my stomach that affected me at the Seville marathon three weeks ago and I thought I might have to call it a day. But I so much wanted to be the first Inverness Harriers member to win the title and that kept me going.”

Fife AC’s Annabel Simpson showed exceptional form when winning the women’s race in 1:13:40 – which is just 19secs outside the course record set by Kenyan athlete Cathy Mutwa in 2007.

Runners get under way in the Inverness half marathon.

It was a remarkable performance from the University of West Scotland PhD student who scythed close to three minutes off her previous best time when finishing almost five minutes ahead of her closest challenger.

She said: “It’s nice to improve my personal best by so much. It has been difficult over the past couple of years with covid, so it’s good to be back competing.

“I started on my own, but for most of the way I had guys to run with until the later stages when it began to break up again.

“The wind was in your face going up the hills so it was tough at times. But the crowd support out on the course was brilliant.”

A record field of 3,400 entrants took part in the Inverness race.  

Lauren Wilson (Edinburgh AC) was runner-up in 1:18:27 while Jen Wetton (Central AC) was third in 1:18:38. Fifth-placed Catriona Fraser-Lennox was the leading Inverness Harriers member when placing fifth in a personal best 1:21:27.

Kirstie Rogan, who was sixth in 1:21:34 on her half marathon debut, led Highland Hill Runners to the women’s team prize with backing from Caroline Marwick (1:25:41) and Katie Wilson (1:31:38).

Luke Nelson, a second year medical student at Aberdeen University, led home a field of 1,000 runners in the accompanying 5k in 16:15 while Caitlin Heggie (Ross County AC) took first spot in the women’s division of the run in 17:30..

