Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022: Who will win the prizes at tonight’s P&J Live ceremony?

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards return tonight for the first time in three years.
The Evening Express-hosted celebration of Granite City sporting achievement – sponsored by Samsung Electronics UK – takes place at P&J Live, and winners across a diverse range of categories will be revealed.
Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics hero Eddie “the Eagle” Edwards is set to host the evening, which recognises not just the athletes representing Aberdeen on the international stage, but also the coaches, clubs and initiatives helping support local people through sport.
Finalists in the running for the majority of the prizes were revealed back in November following the conclusion of the judging process, although the return of the awards had to be pushed back even further – from their initial January slot – due to a worsening of the Covid pandemic.
In the awards’ top category this evening – Sports Achiever of the Year – it is a fight between four of Aberdeen’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics heroes, with Neil Fachie (para-cycling), Toni Shaw (para-swimming), Conner Morrison (para-swimming) and Zoey Clark (sprinting) all in the mix.
All four have at least one previous Aberdeen’s Sports Awards gong to their name.
Meanwhile, the Young Sports Achiever of the Year has been narrowed down to Kirsty Muir (freestyle skiing) and running brothers Kai and Rhys Crawford.
The Club of the Year finalists are Aberdeen Amateur Athletics Club, Grampian Ladies and Girls Football Club and Kincorth Amateur Football Club/Kincorth Emirates Youth Football Club.
Team Performance of the Year is between Aberdeen FC Women, Aberdeen Grammar School netball and Grampian Girls United FC Under-13s, with Community Sports Project of the Year a three-way battle involving the city’s Active Girls Committee, Assassin Health and Fitness Village and Fit Like Joggers.
Finally, Performance Coach of the Year has come down to three strong candidates in their respective sports – with athletics’ Eddie McKenna, Aberdeen FC Women co-manager Emma Hunter and swimming coach Gregor McMillan all in the mix.
The ceremony kicks-off around 7pm. Make sure to check the Evening Express social media pages, and Press and Journal website, for updates and news on who wins!
Here is the full list of categories and finalists:
Adult Volunteer of the Year
- Andrew Ewen and Daniel Kindness
- Phil Horsfall
Business Community Partner of the Year – sponsored by Atholl Scott
- Boskalis
- Central Coaches
- ESWL Ltd.
Club of the Year – sponsored by ClubSport Aberdeen
- Aberdeen Amateur Athletics Club
- Grampian Ladies and Girls FC
- Kincorth AFC/Kincorth Emirates Youth FC
Community Sports Project of the Year – sponsored by Burness Paull
- Active Girls Committee
- Assassin Health and Fitness Village
- Fit Like Joggers
Community/Participation Coach of the Year – sponsored by Balfour + Manson
- Dean Donaldson
- Nichola Crawford
- Rachel Watson
Performance Coach of the Year – sponsored by Stronachs
- Eddie Mckenna
- Emma Hunter
- Gregor McMillan
Sports Achiever of the Year – sponsored by Sport Aberdeen
- Conner Morrison
- Neil Fachie
- Toni Shaw
- Zoey Clark
Student Sports Achiever of the Year – sponsored by ITC
- Eilidh Shore
- Katie Guest
- Louise Christie
- Yasmin Perry
Team Performance of the Year – sponsored by Samsung
- Aberdeen Grammar School Netball Team
- Aberdeen FC Women
- Grampian Girls United Under-13’s
Young Coach of the Year – sponsored by Original 106fm
- Aaron Odentz
- Shelley Milne
Young Sports Achiever of the Year – sponsored by Active Balance
- Kai Crawford
- Kirsty Muir
- Rhys Crawford
Young Volunteer of the Year – sponsored by P&J Live
- Jenna Greig
- Jyden Kinnaird
- Liane Wood
School Innovation Award – sponsored by sportscotland Active Schools Aberdeen City
- Fernilea School
- Hazlehead Primary
- Virtual School
The finalists for the Inspiration (sponsored by idverde), Judges’ Choice and Lifetime Achievement (sponsored by Aberdeen Sports Village) awards, as well as Veteran/Masters Sports Achiever of the Year and the School Innovation Award, will be revealed at P&J Live on the night.