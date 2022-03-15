Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022: Who will win the prizes at tonight’s P&J Live ceremony?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022: Who will win the prizes at tonight’s P&J Live ceremony?

By Ryan Cryle
March 15, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 15, 2022, 11:57 am
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2022 takes place tonight.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards return tonight for the first time in three years.

The Evening Express-hosted celebration of Granite City sporting achievement – sponsored by Samsung Electronics UK – takes place at P&J Live, and winners across a diverse range of categories will be revealed.

Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics hero Eddie “the Eagle” Edwards is set to host the evening, which recognises not just the athletes representing Aberdeen on the international stage, but also the coaches, clubs and initiatives helping support local people through sport.

Finalists in the running for the majority of the prizes were revealed back in November following the conclusion of the judging process, although the return of the awards had to be pushed back even further – from their initial January slot – due to a worsening of the Covid pandemic.

In the awards’ top category this evening – Sports Achiever of the Year – it is a fight between four of Aberdeen’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics heroes, with Neil Fachie (para-cycling), Toni Shaw (para-swimming), Conner Morrison (para-swimming) and Zoey Clark (sprinting) all in the mix.

All four have at least one previous Aberdeen’s Sports Awards gong to their name.

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2019. Picture by Kath Flannery

Meanwhile, the Young Sports Achiever of the Year has been narrowed down to Kirsty Muir (freestyle skiing) and running brothers Kai and Rhys Crawford.

The Club of the Year finalists are Aberdeen Amateur Athletics Club, Grampian Ladies and Girls Football Club and Kincorth Amateur Football Club/Kincorth Emirates Youth Football Club.

Team Performance of the Year is between Aberdeen FC Women, Aberdeen Grammar School netball and Grampian Girls United FC Under-13s, with Community Sports Project of the Year a three-way battle involving the city’s Active Girls Committee, Assassin Health and Fitness Village and Fit Like Joggers.

Finally, Performance Coach of the Year has come down to three strong candidates in their respective sports – with athletics’ Eddie McKenna, Aberdeen FC Women co-manager Emma Hunter and swimming coach Gregor McMillan all in the mix.

The ceremony kicks-off around 7pm. Make sure to check the Evening Express social media pages, and Press and Journal website, for updates and news on who wins!

Here is the full list of categories and finalists:

Adult Volunteer of the Year

  • Andrew Ewen and Daniel Kindness
  • Phil Horsfall

Business Community Partner of the Year – sponsored by Atholl Scott

  • Boskalis
  • Central Coaches
  • ESWL Ltd.

Club of the Year – sponsored by ClubSport Aberdeen

  • Aberdeen Amateur Athletics Club
  • Grampian Ladies and Girls FC
  • Kincorth AFC/Kincorth Emirates Youth FC

Community Sports Project of the Year – sponsored by Burness Paull

  • Active Girls Committee
  • Assassin Health and Fitness Village
  • Fit Like Joggers

Community/Participation Coach of the Year – sponsored by Balfour + Manson

  • Dean Donaldson
  • Nichola Crawford
  • Rachel Watson

Performance Coach of the Year – sponsored by Stronachs

  • Eddie Mckenna
  • Emma Hunter
  • Gregor McMillan

Sports Achiever of the Year – sponsored by Sport Aberdeen

  • Conner Morrison
  • Neil Fachie
  • Toni Shaw
  • Zoey Clark

Student Sports Achiever of the Year – sponsored by ITC

  • Eilidh Shore
  • Katie Guest
  • Louise Christie
  • Yasmin Perry

Team Performance of the Year – sponsored by Samsung

  • Aberdeen Grammar School Netball Team
  • Aberdeen FC Women
  • Grampian Girls United Under-13’s

Young Coach of the Year – sponsored by Original 106fm

  • Aaron Odentz
  • Shelley Milne

Young Sports Achiever of the Year – sponsored by Active Balance

  • Kai Crawford
  • Kirsty Muir
  • Rhys Crawford

Young Volunteer of the Year – sponsored by P&J Live

  • Jenna Greig
  • Jyden Kinnaird
  • Liane Wood

School Innovation Award – sponsored by sportscotland Active Schools Aberdeen City

  • Fernilea School
  • Hazlehead Primary
  • Virtual School

The finalists for the Inspiration (sponsored by idverde), Judges’ Choice and Lifetime Achievement (sponsored by Aberdeen Sports Village) awards, as well as Veteran/Masters Sports Achiever of the Year and the School Innovation Award, will be revealed at P&J Live on the night.

