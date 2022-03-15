Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2022: Who will win the prizes at tonight’s P&J Live ceremony?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Sports Awards return tonight for the first time in three years.

The Evening Express-hosted celebration of Granite City sporting achievement – sponsored by Samsung Electronics UK – takes place at P&J Live, and winners across a diverse range of categories will be revealed.

Calgary 1988 Winter Olympics hero Eddie “the Eagle” Edwards is set to host the evening, which recognises not just the athletes representing Aberdeen on the international stage, but also the coaches, clubs and initiatives helping support local people through sport.

Finalists in the running for the majority of the prizes were revealed back in November following the conclusion of the judging process, although the return of the awards had to be pushed back even further – from their initial January slot – due to a worsening of the Covid pandemic.

In the awards’ top category this evening – Sports Achiever of the Year – it is a fight between four of Aberdeen’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics heroes, with Neil Fachie (para-cycling), Toni Shaw (para-swimming), Conner Morrison (para-swimming) and Zoey Clark (sprinting) all in the mix.

All four have at least one previous Aberdeen’s Sports Awards gong to their name.

Meanwhile, the Young Sports Achiever of the Year has been narrowed down to Kirsty Muir (freestyle skiing) and running brothers Kai and Rhys Crawford.

The Club of the Year finalists are Aberdeen Amateur Athletics Club, Grampian Ladies and Girls Football Club and Kincorth Amateur Football Club/Kincorth Emirates Youth Football Club.

Team Performance of the Year is between Aberdeen FC Women, Aberdeen Grammar School netball and Grampian Girls United FC Under-13s, with Community Sports Project of the Year a three-way battle involving the city’s Active Girls Committee, Assassin Health and Fitness Village and Fit Like Joggers.

Finally, Performance Coach of the Year has come down to three strong candidates in their respective sports – with athletics’ Eddie McKenna, Aberdeen FC Women co-manager Emma Hunter and swimming coach Gregor McMillan all in the mix.

The ceremony kicks-off around 7pm. Make sure to check the Evening Express social media pages, and Press and Journal website, for updates and news on who wins!

Here is the full list of categories and finalists:

Adult Volunteer of the Year

Andrew Ewen and Daniel Kindness

Phil Horsfall

Business Community Partner of the Year – sponsored by Atholl Scott

Boskalis

Central Coaches

ESWL Ltd.

Club of the Year – sponsored by ClubSport Aberdeen

Aberdeen Amateur Athletics Club

Grampian Ladies and Girls FC

Kincorth AFC/Kincorth Emirates Youth FC

Community Sports Project of the Year – sponsored by Burness Paull

Active Girls Committee

Assassin Health and Fitness Village

Fit Like Joggers

Community/Participation Coach of the Year – sponsored by Balfour + Manson

Dean Donaldson

Nichola Crawford

Rachel Watson

Performance Coach of the Year – sponsored by Stronachs

Eddie Mckenna

Emma Hunter

Gregor McMillan

Sports Achiever of the Year – sponsored by Sport Aberdeen

Conner Morrison

Neil Fachie

Toni Shaw

Zoey Clark

Student Sports Achiever of the Year – sponsored by ITC

Eilidh Shore

Katie Guest

Louise Christie

Yasmin Perry

Team Performance of the Year – sponsored by Samsung

Aberdeen Grammar School Netball Team

Aberdeen FC Women

Grampian Girls United Under-13’s

Young Coach of the Year – sponsored by Original 106fm

Aaron Odentz

Shelley Milne

Young Sports Achiever of the Year – sponsored by Active Balance

Kai Crawford

Kirsty Muir

Rhys Crawford

Young Volunteer of the Year – sponsored by P&J Live

Jenna Greig

Jyden Kinnaird

Liane Wood

School Innovation Award – sponsored by sportscotland Active Schools Aberdeen City

Fernilea School

Hazlehead Primary

Virtual School

The finalists for the Inspiration (sponsored by idverde), Judges’ Choice and Lifetime Achievement (sponsored by Aberdeen Sports Village) awards, as well as Veteran/Masters Sports Achiever of the Year and the School Innovation Award, will be revealed at P&J Live on the night.