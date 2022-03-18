Wrestlezone star Scotty Swift targeting Regal Rumble title glory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Wrestlezone star Scotty Swift targeting Regal Rumble title glory

By Sean Wallace
March 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Wrestlezone's Scotty Swift aims to lift the Regal Rumble title.
Wrestlezone's Scotty Swift aims to lift the Regal Rumble title.

Wrestlezone legend Scotty Swift has warned rivals he aims to lift the prestigious Regal Rumble title.

Swift, aka ‘The Red Haired Warrior”, has laid down the gauntlet ahead of the over-the-top-rope match at Aberdeen’s Northern Hotel on Saturday.

Back after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Regal Rumble will see 25 wrestlers battle to be the last one remaining in the ring.

The winner will challenge Damien for the Undisputed Title at Aberdeen Anarchy 2022.

Swift won the 2015 Regal Rumble and aims to triumph again.

Scotty Swift in action at Wrestlezone Aberdeen Anarchy in 2017

He said: “We’re all excited for the return of the Regal Rumble after a two-year gap.

“This is my eighth appearance and the competition gets more difficult each year.

“I won the match back in 2015 and I’m determined to win it again this year.

“We have graduates of the WrestleZone Training Academy making their first Rumble appearances, whereas some are making their 10th appearance!

“Aspen Faith, who returned to the company after a long absence, will also be tough to overcome.”

Wrestlezone star Scotty Swift aims to be the last man standing at the Regal Rumble.

Tag team showdown with The Outfit

Before the much-anticipated 25-man Regal Rumble showdown, Swift will be in tag-team action at the Northern Hotel.

He will team up with Damien and Umar Mohammed to face The Outfit and William Sterling.

Undisputed Champion Damien laid down the challenge to The Outfit’s Dino Del Monte following their non-title match in Ellon on February 19.

Damien secured victory only for Del Monte to then attack him.

Swift then became involved by making the save. However, Mauler Murphy entered the fray, attacking both Swift and Damien.

 

Del Monte subsequently poleaxed Damien and the bad blood has continued into the Regal Rumble night.

Swift said: “I’ve not had my troubles to seek with The Outfit lately.

“Eliminating them from the match would be a great boost heading into Aberdeen Anarchy.”

A packed card of wrestling action

After more than 18 months in cold storage due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular Aberdeen-based wrestling company marked their ring return with Halloween Hijinx at the Northern Hotel on October 9.

Regal Rumble, now in its 11th year, is another major event on the Wrestlezone calendar.

In the other bouts on the Regal Rumble night, Crusher Craib and Connor Inglis will face Alan Sterling and Caleb Valhalla in a showdown for the Wrestlezone tag titles.

DCT will also make his WrestleZone debut when facing Bryan Tucker.

Mikkey Vago, of The Rejected, will go head to head with Ronan King.

Vago is gunning for revenge after an injury caused by King at Summerhill Showdown.

King also cost him his match last month in Ellon.

Fans’ favourite Mr P during training at the Wrestlezone Academy.

In a VIP match, Mr P will battle Ryan Riley of Foundation Of The Future.

VIP tickets for the family friendly event cost £15 and include early entry to the venue, best seats in the house and a bonus match.

General admission tickets priced £12 and under 14’s tickets priced £10 are also available.

Tickets are available now.

Fans can also pay at the door on the night.

Doors at the venue open at 6pm for VIP ticket holders and 6.30pm for general admission ticket holders. The main show begins at 7pm.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]