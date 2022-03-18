Wrestlezone star Scotty Swift targeting Regal Rumble title glory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wrestlezone legend Scotty Swift has warned rivals he aims to lift the prestigious Regal Rumble title.

Swift, aka ‘The Red Haired Warrior”, has laid down the gauntlet ahead of the over-the-top-rope match at Aberdeen’s Northern Hotel on Saturday.

Back after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Regal Rumble will see 25 wrestlers battle to be the last one remaining in the ring.

The winner will challenge Damien for the Undisputed Title at Aberdeen Anarchy 2022.

Swift won the 2015 Regal Rumble and aims to triumph again.

He said: “We’re all excited for the return of the Regal Rumble after a two-year gap.

“This is my eighth appearance and the competition gets more difficult each year.

“I won the match back in 2015 and I’m determined to win it again this year.

“We have graduates of the WrestleZone Training Academy making their first Rumble appearances, whereas some are making their 10th appearance!

“Aspen Faith, who returned to the company after a long absence, will also be tough to overcome.”

Tag team showdown with The Outfit

Before the much-anticipated 25-man Regal Rumble showdown, Swift will be in tag-team action at the Northern Hotel.

He will team up with Damien and Umar Mohammed to face The Outfit and William Sterling.

Undisputed Champion Damien laid down the challenge to The Outfit’s Dino Del Monte following their non-title match in Ellon on February 19.

Damien secured victory only for Del Monte to then attack him.

Swift then became involved by making the save. However, Mauler Murphy entered the fray, attacking both Swift and Damien.

Del Monte subsequently poleaxed Damien and the bad blood has continued into the Regal Rumble night.

Swift said: “I’ve not had my troubles to seek with The Outfit lately.

“Eliminating them from the match would be a great boost heading into Aberdeen Anarchy.”

A packed card of wrestling action

After more than 18 months in cold storage due to the coronavirus pandemic, the popular Aberdeen-based wrestling company marked their ring return with Halloween Hijinx at the Northern Hotel on October 9.

Regal Rumble, now in its 11th year, is another major event on the Wrestlezone calendar.

In the other bouts on the Regal Rumble night, Crusher Craib and Connor Inglis will face Alan Sterling and Caleb Valhalla in a showdown for the Wrestlezone tag titles.

DCT will also make his WrestleZone debut when facing Bryan Tucker.

Mikkey Vago, of The Rejected, will go head to head with Ronan King.

Vago is gunning for revenge after an injury caused by King at Summerhill Showdown.

King also cost him his match last month in Ellon.

In a VIP match, Mr P will battle Ryan Riley of Foundation Of The Future.

VIP tickets for the family friendly event cost £15 and include early entry to the venue, best seats in the house and a bonus match.

General admission tickets priced £12 and under 14’s tickets priced £10 are also available.

Tickets are available now.

Fans can also pay at the door on the night.

Doors at the venue open at 6pm for VIP ticket holders and 6.30pm for general admission ticket holders. The main show begins at 7pm.