Cash left in disbanded North East Athletics Partnership coffers goes to Ukraine disaster appeal

The DEC Ukraine Appeal is to benefit from surplus local athletics funds.

When members of the North East Athletics Partnership (NESAP) recently decided to close down the organisation, there was more than £3,000 left in the coffers.

Chairman Peter Jennings suggested the money be donated to help refugees from the war in Ukraine and his proposal met with no objections.

Jennings said: “I think everyone was happy with the idea and, with gift aid, the total donation is £3,750. There were one or two other suggestions, but I feel this is the best thing to do.”

NESAP was formed more than 25 years ago with the aim of bringing together all the local clubs and other organisations with an interest in the sport.

Jennings said: “The purpose was to coordinate the activities of the clubs, share experiences and to raise funds.

“Most of the clubs in the area were involved, including Aberdeen AAC, Metro Aberdeen, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Peterhead, Garioch Road Runners, Newburgh Dunes, Banchory Stonehaven AC and, more recently, JS Kintore.

“Disability Sport Scotland and Aberdeen City Council also contributed and the whole thing was supported by scottishathletics.

“Fund-raising allowed NESAP to offer clubs a 50% contribution towards the costs of putting people on coaching courses, which was a great benefit.

“We were also able to contribute towards the improvement of facilities in Fraserburgh, including the new running track there.

“NESAP contributed towards items at Aberdeen Sports Village including the photo-finish equipment for the track.

“And it was a forum for discussing events and planning fixtures in an effort to avoid date clashes. So it was a very worthwhile organisation. ”

There’s no doubt Jennings was disappointed that NESAP has folded, but feels there was no option.

He added: “Attendances at meetings were beginning to dwindle and there seemed little point in continuing. Perhaps it has just run its course.

“Clubs seem to be able to obtain funding from other sources, so maybe didn’t feel there was a need for NESAP.

“Some people wanted the group to keep going, but no one was willing to take on the office-bearer posts.

“I have acted as chairman, secretary and treasurer at different stages over the last few years, but there weren’t enough other people coming forward to take on these roles, so there was no other option but to close it down.

“I’d like to thank all the members and clubs for their support over the past 25 years or more.

“I will continue to maintain the NESAP Community Athletics Facebook page as a facility for people to share information.”

More than 1,000 youngsters take part in schools meet at Balgownie

Sam Griffin (Aberdeen Grammar) scored an impressive victory in the senior boys’ race at the schools cross country meeting organised by Albyn and Robert Gordon’s College.

More than 1,000 youngsters took part in the event at Balgownie playing fields with 17 schools represented in the secondary races and 25 in the primary events.

Griffin completed the testing grassland course in 14min 29secs to finish 59secs ahead of Thomas Reynolds (Cults Academy), with Gregor Naughton (Banff Academy) a further six secs behind in third position.

It was much closer in the senior girls’ competition, with Ella Chalmers (Ellon Academy) clocking 10:22 to finish four secs ahead of Naomi Eggeling (Robert Gordon’s), with Alyssa Goodband (Ellon Academy) third in 10:37.

Hazlehead Academy whitewashed the podium positions in the S3 girls’ race with Abby Farquhar (10:22) winning from Sarah McAllister (11:02) and Katie Sim (11:15).

Albyn runners Hugo Denniel (9:26) and Nate Rennie (9:34) took the top two positions in the S3 boys’ with Cameron Scott (Cults Academy) finishing third (9:37).

Hope Thomson (Banchory Academy, 10:27) led the way in the S2 girls’ race with Elizabeth Cook (Lathallan,11:04) and Sarah Roberts (Albyn,11:17) taking second and third spots respectively.

Finlay Rae (Robert Gordon’s, 9:20) was dominant in the S2 boys’ event, winning from Jason Laws (Ellon Academy, 9:28) and Fraser Mackenzie (Robert Gordon’s,9:34).

And Sophie Imlach (Northfield Academy) showed her class in the S1 girls when clocking 11:27 to win by five secs from Edith Hilton (Harlaw Academy), while Isobel Purdon (Cults Academy) was third in 11:36.

Matthew Johnston (Cults Academy) won the S1 boys’ race in 10:14 from Archie Louis (Albyn, 10:24) and Connor Rait (Northfield Academy, 10:27).

Meanwhile, Metro Aberdeen Running Club’s junior section is hosting 1k and 3k races at Aberdeen’s Duthie Park on Sunday March 27.

The 1k will be one lap of the park for 6-12-year-olds and starts at 10.15am. The 3k, held over three laps, is at 10.30am and is open to 13-17-year-olds.

Medals will be awarded to the first three males and females in the 6-8 year age group, 9-12 years, 13-15 years and 16-17 years. All entries can be made on entrycentral.com