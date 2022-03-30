Rival presidents aiming to go out with a win in 2022 Boat Race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rival presidents aiming to go out with a win in 2022 Boat Race

By Paul Third
March 30, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 6:28 pm
Boat Club presidents Emily Carruthers, left, of Aberdeen University and Sarah Cameron of Robert Gordon University
Boat Club presidents Emily Carruthers, left, of Aberdeen University and Sarah Cameron of Robert Gordon University

The 2022 Aberdeen Boat Race represents one last hurrah for the respective boat club presidents this weekend.

Edinburgh duo, RGU Boat Club president Sarah Cameron and Emily Carruthers – her Aberdeen University counterpart – are both aiming to go out with a win in their final race on the River Dee on Saturday.

For applied social sciences student Cameron, the taste of victory has eluded her so far and she is determined to avoid a clean sweep of having to settle for runner-up.

Cameron said: “We’re both from Edinburgh, just 10 minutes away from each other, and we’re both in our final year, so it’s the last chance for both of us.

“I’m excited. I’ve been in the boat race three times and not won, so I’m really hoping it can be fourth time lucky in my last attempt.

“I’m really excited for the race and it should be a tight one.

“Last year it was fun to get back after Covid, but this year with the supporters on the side it will be even better.

“We’ve had a couple of changes in the line-up and it is starting to feel faster, so hopefully it will go well on the day.

Carruthers also looking to go out with a win

AUBC president Emily Carruthers

For geography student Carruthers, she is looking to extend Aberdeen University’s winning streak four in what will be her last race as president.

She said: “We’re feeling good. I’m expecting a close race, but the exciting part is being able to have a full event with spectators back after Covid last year.

“I was president last year as well when it was a much smaller-scale event with just the first crews.

“It was nice to still be able to race, given the tradition this has become, but I think we’re all looking forward to a proper event this time.

“We’ve won the last three so fingers crossed we can make it four, but we’ll just have to see who performs best on the day.

“This is my last year, so it would be great to leave with a win. Fingers crossed.”

Supporters urged to show their colours

The student rowers will battle it out on a 3.5km stretch of the River Dee on Saturday at 3.30pm, with Jamie Bailey serving as cox for Aberdeen University, while Jill Adam will lead the challengers.

Supporters of both teams are encouraged to adopt a show your true colours theme, with blue and yellow for Aberdeen University and purple and black for RGU.

The 27th edition of the race, which started in 1996, has been restored to its full schedule.

Carruthers said: “There will be many events throughout the day, including the second crews race and the alumni event, so I’d urge our supporters to come along and show your true colours.

“It is so exciting that the crews can look forward to support once again from the banks of the River Dee, it really does make all the difference.”

Cameron added: “We really do give it everything we’ve got and every bit of riverside encouragement is so appreciated.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we have in us and how that compares to our friends across the river, and I hope we find out between truly colourful banks and supportive cheers from start to photo finish.”

The race starts at the Bridge of Dee with the finishing point being at Aberdeen Boat Club.

There are ample viewing opportunities from the riverbanks.

Last year AUBC won the race for the 18th time and are the competition’s overall leaders, with RGU recording eight victories. However, since RGUBC’s first win in 2006, the teams have recorded eight wins each.

2022 Boat Race line-up

The crews and presidents of the 2022 Universities’ Boat Race

Aberdeen University Boat Club crew – Jamie Bailey (cox, Thirsk), Thomas Lloyd (Edinburgh), Andrew Dunse (Dumfries), Dean Porter (Milland), Oscar Forbes (Torphins), Morgan Nunez (Vancouver), Eleanor Black (Edinburgh), Brighde Watt (Perthshire), Emily Carruthers (Edinburgh).

Robert Gordon University Boat Club crew – Jill Adam (cox, Airdrie), Michael Troy (Hamilton), Euan Fowler (Aberdeen), Sarah Gilhooley (Galway), Gustav Bostrom (Uppsala), Jackson Ratcliffe (Aberdeenshire), Kaitlyn Radford (Leven), Sarah Cameron (Edinburgh), Lauren Amner (Glasgow).

