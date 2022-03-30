Rival presidents aiming to go out with a win in 2022 Boat Race

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The 2022 Aberdeen Boat Race represents one last hurrah for the respective boat club presidents this weekend.

Edinburgh duo, RGU Boat Club president Sarah Cameron and Emily Carruthers – her Aberdeen University counterpart – are both aiming to go out with a win in their final race on the River Dee on Saturday.

For applied social sciences student Cameron, the taste of victory has eluded her so far and she is determined to avoid a clean sweep of having to settle for runner-up.

Cameron said: “We’re both from Edinburgh, just 10 minutes away from each other, and we’re both in our final year, so it’s the last chance for both of us.

“I’m excited. I’ve been in the boat race three times and not won, so I’m really hoping it can be fourth time lucky in my last attempt.

“I’m really excited for the race and it should be a tight one.

“Last year it was fun to get back after Covid, but this year with the supporters on the side it will be even better.

“We’ve had a couple of changes in the line-up and it is starting to feel faster, so hopefully it will go well on the day.

Carruthers also looking to go out with a win

For geography student Carruthers, she is looking to extend Aberdeen University’s winning streak four in what will be her last race as president.

She said: “We’re feeling good. I’m expecting a close race, but the exciting part is being able to have a full event with spectators back after Covid last year.

“I was president last year as well when it was a much smaller-scale event with just the first crews.

“It was nice to still be able to race, given the tradition this has become, but I think we’re all looking forward to a proper event this time.

“We’ve won the last three so fingers crossed we can make it four, but we’ll just have to see who performs best on the day.

“This is my last year, so it would be great to leave with a win. Fingers crossed.”

Supporters urged to show their colours

The student rowers will battle it out on a 3.5km stretch of the River Dee on Saturday at 3.30pm, with Jamie Bailey serving as cox for Aberdeen University, while Jill Adam will lead the challengers.

Supporters of both teams are encouraged to adopt a show your true colours theme, with blue and yellow for Aberdeen University and purple and black for RGU.

The 27th edition of the race, which started in 1996, has been restored to its full schedule.

Carruthers said: “There will be many events throughout the day, including the second crews race and the alumni event, so I’d urge our supporters to come along and show your true colours.

“It is so exciting that the crews can look forward to support once again from the banks of the River Dee, it really does make all the difference.”

Cameron added: “We really do give it everything we’ve got and every bit of riverside encouragement is so appreciated.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we have in us and how that compares to our friends across the river, and I hope we find out between truly colourful banks and supportive cheers from start to photo finish.”

The race starts at the Bridge of Dee with the finishing point being at Aberdeen Boat Club.

There are ample viewing opportunities from the riverbanks.

Last year AUBC won the race for the 18th time and are the competition’s overall leaders, with RGU recording eight victories. However, since RGUBC’s first win in 2006, the teams have recorded eight wins each.

2022 Boat Race line-up

Aberdeen University Boat Club crew – Jamie Bailey (cox, Thirsk), Thomas Lloyd (Edinburgh), Andrew Dunse (Dumfries), Dean Porter (Milland), Oscar Forbes (Torphins), Morgan Nunez (Vancouver), Eleanor Black (Edinburgh), Brighde Watt (Perthshire), Emily Carruthers (Edinburgh).

Robert Gordon University Boat Club crew – Jill Adam (cox, Airdrie), Michael Troy (Hamilton), Euan Fowler (Aberdeen), Sarah Gilhooley (Galway), Gustav Bostrom (Uppsala), Jackson Ratcliffe (Aberdeenshire), Kaitlyn Radford (Leven), Sarah Cameron (Edinburgh), Lauren Amner (Glasgow).