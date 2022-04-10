Shinty: Stranraer PE teacher answers Kingussie call – making 432-mile round trip to set up derby winner over Newtonmore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Louis Munro, a head of PE in Stranraer, made a 432-mile round trip to play for Kingussie for the first time in four years and helped them beat Badenoch derby rivals Newtonmore 1-0.

Victory at The Eilean put the champions three points clear at the top of the Mowi Premiership.

But comeback man Munro has made it clear it was a one-off appearance as Kings were six first teamers short – and he will not figure when the teams meet again at the same venue in the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-final.

“Louis answered our call and drove up on Friday. He set up the game’s only goal, which Roddy Young finished well,” said acting Kingussie manager Ally MacLeod.

“He stressed that he was happy to respond to our SOS as we’d half a team missing – but the travelling is too much for him to make a habit of it.

“We’re grateful to him for making the effort, as we were without Thomas Borthwick, Lee Bain, James Hutchinson, Ryan Borthwick, Fraser Munro and Liam Borthwick. Four of those will definitely miss the cup tie, but James and Liam are due to start training this week – so they could have a chance.”

MacLeod added: “It wasn’t a pretty affair with the wind playing its part.

“It was in Newtonmore’s favour and they dominated the first half, although we managed to sneak the vital goal. Then we had the best of the second 45 with the wind at our backs.”

Iain Robinson, who fractured his shoulder in Newtonmore’s opening game of the season, made a surprise appearance for the last few minutes, and co-manager Norman MacArthur revealed: “Iain’s made an excellent recovery and could be in our starting lineup next weekend.

“There wasn’t much between the teams, with two good defences taking control.

“We certainly had our chances, but didn’t hit the target.”

Kyles go third

Kyles Athletic are up to third place, two points behind Newtonmore, after an impressive 6-2 win over Oban Camanachd at Mossfield Park.

“It was a fantastic performance, the best in my time in charge, and I’ve told the lads they’ve set a benchmark which they must consistently match,” said manager Robert Baxter.

“It was a good, clean match, but we were in control.”

Internationalist Roddy Macdonald slammed a first half hat-trick as Kyles stormed into a 5-1 interval lead. Ex-Newtonmore player Sorley Thomson grabbed one in each half with Scott MacDonald also on target.

Connor Howe struck for Oban in the first half, while Daniel Cameron netted the final goal of the eight.

Another former Newtonmore player, Ewen Fraser, netted for Glasgow Mid Argyll in the first half at Caol and that looked enough for their first win of the season – until comeback man Innes Blackhall grabbed Kilmallie’s 85th minute equaliser to grab the home side’s first point of the campaign.

Clear daylight for Beauly at second tier summit

Beauly are still in scoring vein and a 6-0 home win over Lochaber, who had won both their opening league fixtures, saw the Greens streak four points clear at the top of the National Division.

Finlay MacLennan and Ross Forbes grabbed doubles, with Sean Stewart and Conor Ross also on target as Beauly’s young side underlined their push for a Premiership place.

Fraser Watt’s second half penalty gave Inveraray a 2-1 win at Strathglass to put them on five points from three games, the same mark as Skye. John Kennedy had put the visitors ahead on 37 minutes with Penri Jones pulling one back for the Cannich men on 71 minutes.

In Fife, Aberdour and Oban Celtic drew 1-1 to give both teams their first point. Tom Bowerman struck early for the Silversands Park side, but Andy MacDonald’s 58th-minute strike salvaged a draw for Celts.

Morrison brothers in red-hot scoring form for Caberfeidh

Caberfeidh’s international hitman Craig Morrison celebrated his return from suspension by firing four goals to take the Strathpeffer side in to a Cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-final at Fort William this weekend.

National League outfit Glen Urquhart led their Premiership opponents 3-2 early in the second half before going down 7-4 at Castle Leod.

Morrison’s brother Blair, normally a defender, had been a four-goal stand-in for his sibling two weeks ago, and Cabers manager Jodi Gorski fielded both up front.

He said: “Blair got a goal, but Craig was in tremendous finishing form and now tops his brother with six goals.

“I’ll see who’s available for the Fort tie before deciding if Blair plays at front or back.

“Glen were a physical side but played some nice shinty and we had to dig in to come through a decent game.

“I was extremely pleased to see 16-year-old Taylor Condon score his first senior goal. He then moved back, where our other wing-back, 17-year-old Finlay Coleman, was impressive.”

Kevin Bartlett slammed in Cabers’ final goal, with the battling Drumnadrochit men counting through a David MacLennan double, Angus MacCallum and Josh Macdonald-Haig.

Meanwhile, Highland Industrial Supplies Sutherland Cup holders Newtonmore were 4-1 winners over previous winners Lochside Rovers at Oban.

Innes Jackson gave Rovers an early lead, but two goals in six minutes from Cameron MacNiven just before the interval turned things round. Zander Ross and Craig MacLeod netted in the first 13 minutes of the second half to put Newtonmore colts in command.

Angus Gilpin was Skye’s extra time hero in their derby tie with Kinlochshiel at Portree. Archie MacRae gave Shiel an interval lead, but Archie Millar levelled on 65 minutes and the deadlock forced extra time.

Gilpin’s double on 99 and 110 minutes sunk the Wester Ross men and took the islanders in to the last eight.

Aberdeen University were awarded a walkover as Strathspey could not field a team for their tie at Balgownie.