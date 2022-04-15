Tennis: North and north-east clubs and stalwarts recognised in national awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tennis: North and north-east clubs and stalwarts recognised in national awards

By Sophie Goodwin
April 15, 2022, 5:00 pm
Vikki Paterson, a 'loyal servant' of Aberdeen Tennis Centre has been shortlisted for the Official of the Year award.
The tennis community in the north and north-east have been rewarded for their ‘outstanding’ contribution by being shortlisted for several Tennis Scotland Awards.

The sport’s governing body has named a local club, official, team, and two competitions as finalists in their respective categories.

Aberdeen Tennis Centre’s Vikki Paterson has been shortlisted for ‘Official of the Year’, which is awarded to an LTA licensed official, referee, umpire or court supervisor who went above and beyond to serve their community.

Last year’s Disability Award winners, Aberdeen-based Chrysalis Tennis, have been shortlisted again for the award, which recognises organisations, groups, and programmes that serve people with Down’s syndrome.

Chrysalis Tennis won the Disability Award in 2021.

Chrysalis Tennis, which is led by Mark Reith, continues to deliver projects that encourage individuals to play tennis, while also providing support to local initiatives.

In the Competition of the Year category, Nairn Sports Club and Elgin Lawn Tennis Club have been shortlisted having hosted the Nairn 90th Tournament and the North of Scotland Tennis Championships in 2021, respectively.

And after achieving impressive results in 2021, North of Scotland Men’s County Cup has been shortlisted for the Team of the Year award.

Elgin Lawn Tennis Club, have been shortlisted after hosting the North of Scotland Tennis Championships in 2021.

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief executive, said: “As the governing body, we are really proud of the efforts made to grow our sport in 2021, with every member of the Scottish tennis community playing their part in the progression.

“The Tennis Scotland Awards provide the opportune platform to celebrate a small selection of the nation’s many success stories and I would like to personally congratulate each of our shortlisted nominees on receiving national recognition.”

The winners of the Tennis Scotland Awards will be revealed online on April 29, prior to an awards ceremony at the Davis Cup taking place at the Emirates Arena in September.

Winners will also secure a spot at the LTA British Tennis Awards, which takes place later this year.

