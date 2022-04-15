Tennis: North and north-east clubs and stalwarts recognised in national awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The tennis community in the north and north-east have been rewarded for their ‘outstanding’ contribution by being shortlisted for several Tennis Scotland Awards.

The sport’s governing body has named a local club, official, team, and two competitions as finalists in their respective categories.

Aberdeen Tennis Centre’s Vikki Paterson has been shortlisted for ‘Official of the Year’, which is awarded to an LTA licensed official, referee, umpire or court supervisor who went above and beyond to serve their community.

Last year’s Disability Award winners, Aberdeen-based Chrysalis Tennis, have been shortlisted again for the award, which recognises organisations, groups, and programmes that serve people with Down’s syndrome.

Chrysalis Tennis, which is led by Mark Reith, continues to deliver projects that encourage individuals to play tennis, while also providing support to local initiatives.

In the Competition of the Year category, Nairn Sports Club and Elgin Lawn Tennis Club have been shortlisted having hosted the Nairn 90th Tournament and the North of Scotland Tennis Championships in 2021, respectively.

And after achieving impressive results in 2021, North of Scotland Men’s County Cup has been shortlisted for the Team of the Year award.

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief executive, said: “As the governing body, we are really proud of the efforts made to grow our sport in 2021, with every member of the Scottish tennis community playing their part in the progression.

“The Tennis Scotland Awards provide the opportune platform to celebrate a small selection of the nation’s many success stories and I would like to personally congratulate each of our shortlisted nominees on receiving national recognition.”

The winners of the Tennis Scotland Awards will be revealed online on April 29, prior to an awards ceremony at the Davis Cup taking place at the Emirates Arena in September.

Winners will also secure a spot at the LTA British Tennis Awards, which takes place later this year.