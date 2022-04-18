Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister to fight for WBO Inter-Continental welterweight title in Ghana

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister is set to fight for the WBO Inter-Continental welterweight title in Ghana.

The 39-year-old will face Nigerian Olaide Fijabi at the Boxom Boxing Arena, Accra, on Friday April 29.

The WBO Inter-Continental welterweight title has previously been held by Kell Brook and Frankie Gavin.

Highly-rated Fijabi boasts a pro record of 16 wins – eight by knock-out – and just one loss.

The 36-year-old is a former African Boxing Union super-lightweight champion.

McAllister said: “This is a huge fight against a hungry boxer who has won a number of titles.

“Fijabi’s only defeat was to Montana Love, who is one of the top fighters in America.

“Judging by Fijabi’s style, it looks like it will be an all-out battle.

“He’s a very dangerous opponent and I am fully focused on travelling out there to get the title.”

McAllister ready for searing heat

Opponent Fijiba had a highly successful amateur career with multiple Nigerian titles before joining the paid ranks.

He has won the Nigerian title as a professional and is renowned for his punching power and knock-outs.

McAllister, meanwhile, will return to Accra having won the Ghanaian title there in March last year.

He secured the title with a third round stoppage of home fighter Korley Collison.

Multiple belt and weight division champion McAllister was eligible to fight for the Ghanaian title as he has citizenship due to charity work in the African nation.

The temperature is expected to be in excess of 30 degrees in Accra.

However, McAllister has no concerns about moving to the heat of Ghana, despite training for the fight during a Scottish winter.

He has already successfully dealt with the searing Accra heat.

He said: “It is going to be very hot, especially for an Aberdonian in Africa.

“When it comes to being acclimatised to the conditions, Fijabi will have the upper hand.

“However, I’m hoping my experience and boxing ability pay off.”

‘They call me the African Assassin’

In May last year, McAllister also secured the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Africa title with a stoppage defeat of Richmond Djarbeng in Aberdeen.

McAllister will also drop down a division from super-welterweight to welter for the Accra clash.

Despite making the 4,500-mile journey to Ghana, McAllister is anticipating the support of a home fighter.

He said: “I have a lot of support from the locals in Ghana – they call me the African Assassin.

“I always get a warm welcome in Ghana.

“Even though I’m fighting in Ghana, I feel like I will be the home fighter.

“He is from Nigeria, so I’m hoping they will all support me again.

“When I am over there, I normally go on a tour of the gyms in Accra.

“They are lovely people and very welcoming. It is like a home from home now.

“With the fan base over there and all the friends I’m making, it’s amazing.

“I’m the first Scotsman to win a Ghanaian title and the WBO Africa title.

“Now I aim to add the WBO Inter-Continental title to that in Ghana.”