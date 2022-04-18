Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister to fight for WBO Inter-Continental welterweight title in Ghana

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen boxer Lee McAllister to fight for WBO Inter-Continental welterweight title in Ghana

By Sean Wallace
April 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Lee McAllister is set to fight for the WBO Intercontinental title in Ghana.
Aberdeen Assassin Lee McAllister is set to fight for the WBO Inter-Continental welterweight title in Ghana.

The 39-year-old will face Nigerian Olaide Fijabi at the Boxom Boxing Arena, Accra, on Friday April 29.

The WBO Inter-Continental welterweight title has previously been held by Kell Brook and Frankie Gavin.

Highly-rated Fijabi boasts a pro record of 16 wins – eight by knock-out – and just one loss.

The 36-year-old is a former African Boxing Union super-lightweight champion.

McAllister said: “This is a huge fight against a hungry boxer who has won a number of titles.

“Fijabi’s only defeat was to Montana Love, who is one of the top fighters in America.

“Judging by Fijabi’s style, it looks like it will be an all-out battle.

“He’s a very dangerous opponent and I am fully focused on travelling out there to get the title.”

McAllister ready for searing heat

Opponent Fijiba had a highly successful amateur career with multiple Nigerian titles before joining the paid ranks.

He has won the Nigerian title as a professional and is renowned for his punching power and knock-outs.

McAllister, meanwhile, will return to Accra having won the Ghanaian title there in March last year.

He secured the title with a third round stoppage of home fighter Korley Collison.

Multiple belt and weight division champion McAllister was eligible to fight for the Ghanaian title as he has citizenship due to charity work in the African nation.

Aberdeen boxer Lee McAlllister displays the Ghanaian title in Accra following his victory.

The temperature is expected to be in excess of 30 degrees in Accra.

However, McAllister has no concerns about moving to the heat of Ghana, despite training for the fight during a Scottish winter.

He has already successfully dealt with the searing Accra heat.

He said: “It is going to be very hot, especially for an Aberdonian in Africa.

“When it comes to being acclimatised to the conditions, Fijabi will have the upper hand.

“However, I’m hoping my experience and boxing ability pay off.”

‘They call me the African Assassin’

In May last year, McAllister also secured the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Africa  title with a stoppage defeat of Richmond Djarbeng in Aberdeen.

McAllister will also drop down a division from super-welterweight to welter for the Accra clash.

Despite making the 4,500-mile journey to Ghana, McAllister is anticipating the support of a home fighter.

He said: “I have a lot of support from the locals in Ghana – they call me the African Assassin.

“I always get a warm welcome in Ghana.

“Even though I’m fighting in Ghana, I feel like I will be the home fighter.

Lee McAllister after defeating Ishmael Tetteh (Ghana) at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen in 2017.

“He is from Nigeria, so I’m hoping they will all support me again.

“When I am over there, I normally go on a tour of the gyms in Accra.

“They are lovely people and very welcoming. It is like a home from home now.

“With the fan base over there and all the friends I’m making, it’s amazing.

“I’m the first Scotsman to win a Ghanaian title and the WBO Africa title.

“Now I aim to add the WBO Inter-Continental title to that in Ghana.”

