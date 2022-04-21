Scottish homecoming hits differently for Peter Wright as Premier League of Darts returns to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Other sports

Scottish homecoming hits differently for Peter Wright as Premier League of Darts returns to Aberdeen

By Jamie Durent
April 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 12:07 pm
PDC world champion Peter Wright
PDC world champion Peter Wright.

Walking out in Scotland just hits differently for Peter Wright, as the Premier League of Darts hits the P&J Live stage in Aberdeen.

Wright comes in to night 11 of the Premier League in fourth place and is primed for a run in the play-offs in Germany in June.

He won on the opening night of the season in Cardiff and was the runner up in the fourth week against Michael van Gerwen in Exeter.

Peter Wright will be in action in Aberdeen tonight
Peter Wright will be in action in Aberdeen tonight.

Opportunities to play in his homeland are rare for the Livingston-born arrowsmith. Glasgow and Aberdeen are staples on the Premier League calendar, with the Granite City taking centre stage on Thursday night.

‘It’s different to anywhere else because I’m coming home’

Walking out in front of Scottish crowds feels just a little bit different for Wright, who is eyeing up Aberdeen as the start of a pivotal run of form.

“It’s special to come up and get the support (in Scotland),” said Wright. “We haven’t been up since we’ve been World Cup champions, so it’ll be nice to be coming out as that and world champion in front of an amazing crowd.

“It’s always been special. My first Premier League in Glasgow was spine-tingling – I’d felt nothing like it.

“It’s different to anywhere else because I’m coming home. Everyone is behind you, which is a special thing. You don’t want to let them down.

“You’re not just playing for yourself, you’re playing for the whole crowd that’s behind you. It’s an extra pressure but it’s a good feeling.

“I’m going back to my gold darts. I’ve got a job to do in the next six weeks, plus a World Cup to win. I’ll not play with anything else until the end of July.

“It’s time to stop mucking around, stop giving people chances and destroy everybody. That’s the plan.”

Wright became a two-time world champion earlier this year with victory over Michael Smith. He also won the World Cup of Darts for the second time last year alongside Huntly’s John Henderson, who himself has featured in the Premier League before.

Henderson a people’s man and ‘a friend’

Henderson’s form has dipped since their triumph in September but the pair look set to reunite in Frankfurt in June to help Scotland defend their title.

John Henderson and Peter Wright teamed up to win the World Cup of Darts last year.

“We’d seen each other a couple of weeks ago in Barnsley and his form is coming back,” said Wright. “I’d told him we were going to play in the World Cup again and he thought it was great.

“It’ll be me and John out to defend it. I’ll make sure I play better this time and John can play as he normally does: brilliant.

“I’ve known John for a long time. I used to practise on the same board as him and he’s probably the best 180-scorer in practice you’ll ever see. I just wish he’d transfer it up on that stage because he’d blow everyone away.

“He’s such a gentle guy, a people’s man. He’s a friend as well and that’s why we click.”

Wright lost to van Gerwen last time in Aberdeen two years ago, but beat Raymond van Barneveld at the old Exhibition Centre in 2019. He faces Premier League debutant Joe Cullen tonight, who sits just behind him in the table.

‘The crowd will make more noise and I think it’ll be special’

The Premier League changed its format this year, switching from a round-robin format to a tournament, where the eight players face each other in knock-out ties to crown a winner at the end of the night. Five points go to the winner, three to the runner-up and two to the semi-finalists.

“Normally we played in the old place (Exhibition Centre) and the atmosphere was crazy. It was special,” said Wright.

“We came here two years ago just before the lockdowns started. I’d just won the World Championships and played Michael van Gerwen; he beat me 7-5, I’d missed a few doubles and it was the first time the darts had been at this venue.

“It wasn’t the same sort of atmosphere as the room was bigger and the way it was set out was different. I think this time it’ll be different. The crowd will make more noise and I think it’ll be special.”

Also in action tonight are fellow Scot and two-time world champion Gary Anderson, who faces Premier League holder Jonny Clayton. James Wade takes on Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price faces van Gerwen.

The Premier League is live on Sky Sports Main Event tonight from 7pm.

Schedule:

Jonny Clayton vs Gary Anderson
Peter Wright vs Joe Cullen
James Wade vs Michael Smith
Gerwyn Price vs Michael van Gerwen

 

Comment: Premier League Darts will be a welcome return to Aberdeen in 2022

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]