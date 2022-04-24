North East Scotland Cricket’s new chief on his ambitions for the sport in Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North East Scotland Cricket will get under way on April 30 when there will be a new man at the helm of the local association.

It is hoped 2022 will see an uninterrupted season played after two years of uncertainty for the local game due to Covid-19.

Brian Lynas is the new president who has taken over the reins from Martin Auld, now a serving member on the board of Cricket Scotland.

Lynas is a member of the Cults club, who play in Division 1 of the local leagues, and, although born in Jersey of an Irish father and Scottish mother, he has lived in the north-east on and off since 1989.

He said: “I am therefore well aware of the proud traditions of north-east cricket, and its place in local sport.

“I feel privileged to be heading up the what was formerly the Aberdeenshire Grades, and look forward to consolidating the situation after the disruption created by Covid in the last two years.

“It’s also an opportunity to build for the future. I look forward to playing my part in keeping the game I love in the public eye. It is a great community sport, which builds character while offering youngsters a meaningful sporting challenge.”

The 58-year-old welcomed the news three new clubs will take their place in the the three-league set-up, and – with nine of the existing clubs committed to running junior sections – he predicts a bright future for the game.

Lynas added: “After the issues of Covid you might have expected a shrinking of interest. The opposite appears to be the case.

“I am delighted to be part of this vibrant set-up, which includes the back up of Cricket Scotland’s development officer Tony McKenna and SCIO Paul Gray. They are key figures in the promotion of the local game.”

Encouragingly, Lynas intends to reinstate the annual dinner at the end of the year, while hoping to unveil a sponsor for a “Junior of the Year” award.

He said: “The development of our juniors is vital, if we are to improve the standard of the game, while ensuring that they also enjoy the sport and the camaraderie it brings.

“Grade 1 offers real quality, as Aberdeen Grammar’s cup and league double proved last season.

“The Rubislaw side under Rob Sweirgon have raised the bar, but will have their challengers this term of that I have no doubt.”

The new president comes well connected in the international game, having won a national newspaper competition a number of years ago in which the prize was an interview with the legendary Geoff Boycott.

Lynas recalled: “I was most surprised to get a phone call from the England and Yorkshire legend, but found him totally charming. It is probably the reason one of my sons is now doing a journalism course in Cardiff.”