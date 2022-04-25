Golf stars and media pay tribute to Renton Laidlaw in St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The great and good of golf from all points of the globe gathered in St Andrews for a celebration of the life of Renton Laidlaw, the much-loved broadcaster and journalist who died last year.

Videos featuring golfing greats Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Sandy Lyle were shown at a memorial service at the Holy Trinity Church in South Street. Further celebrations of Renton’s 60 year career as the voice of golf were held thereafter at the Old Course Hotel.

Renton, a long-time resident of North East Fife, died last October aged 83. Because of Covid restrictions his funeral was only attended by close family and friends.

However his sister Jennifer invited over 250 mourners to St Andrews on Monday for the celebration of Renton’s life and great career in newspapers, radio and television.

Friends and colleagues from as far afield as Australia and the USA were in attendance.

The voice of golf

Through his work with the Golf Channel’s pioneering coverage of the European Tour, Renton was the voice of golf in many places across the world including the USA, Australia and Asia.

But that was just part of a career in golf media that covered all bases and made him one of the most respected and trusted people in the sport.

As well as tributes from Nicklaus, Watson and Lyle, three-time European Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher was present.

Sam Torrance also appeared on video, as did some clips of Renton’s interviews with the R&A’s heritage department made shortly before he died.

Leading figures in golf

Also among those in attendance were present R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers and his immediate predecessor Peter Dawson.

Leading figures from golf on television were also present, including Sky Sports’ Ewen Murray, the BBC’s Ken Brown and his fellow broadcasters Dougie Donnelly and Warren Humphries.

The memorial service was conducted by the Rev David D Scott. Former European Tour executive director Ken Schofield and Renton’s friends Jimmy Spankie, Tom Clarke, Rupert Hampel and Ledwine Mair spoke at the service.

Those attending the service donated over £1000 to the Smile charity for children with cleft lip and palate problems.