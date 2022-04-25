Golf stars and media pay tribute to Renton Laidlaw in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Golf stars and media pay tribute to Renton Laidlaw in St Andrews

By Steve Scott
April 25, 2022, 6:19 pm
Former Ryder Cup capotain Bernard Gallacher arrives at the memorial service for Renton Laidlaw.

The great and good of golf from all points of the globe gathered in St Andrews for a celebration of the life of Renton Laidlaw, the much-loved broadcaster and journalist who died last year.

Videos featuring golfing greats Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Sandy Lyle were shown at a memorial service at the Holy Trinity Church in South Street. Further celebrations of Renton’s 60 year career as the voice of golf were held thereafter at the Old Course Hotel.

Renton, a long-time resident of North East Fife, died last October aged 83. Because of Covid restrictions his funeral was only attended by close family and friends.

However his sister Jennifer invited over 250 mourners to St Andrews on Monday for the celebration of Renton’s life and great career in newspapers, radio and television.

Friends and colleagues from as far afield as Australia and the USA were in attendance.

The voice of golf

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0035024 G Jennings pics , a memorial service was held in Holy Trinity Church ,St Andrews for golf journalist Renton Laidlaw, monday 25th April.

Through his work with the Golf Channel’s pioneering coverage of the European Tour, Renton was the voice of golf in many places across the world including the USA, Australia and Asia.

But that was just part of a career in golf media that covered all bases and made him one of the most respected and trusted people in the sport.

As well as tributes from Nicklaus, Watson and Lyle, three-time European Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher was present.

Sam Torrance also appeared on video, as did some clips of Renton’s interviews with the R&A’s heritage department made shortly before he died.

Leading figures in golf

Renton’s BBC colleague Ken Brown.

Also among those in attendance were present R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers and his immediate predecessor Peter Dawson.

Leading figures from golf on television were also present, including Sky Sports’ Ewen Murray, the BBC’s Ken Brown and his fellow broadcasters Dougie Donnelly and Warren Humphries.

The memorial service was conducted by the Rev David D Scott. Former European Tour executive director Ken Schofield and Renton’s friends Jimmy Spankie, Tom Clarke, Rupert Hampel and Ledwine Mair spoke at the service.

Those attending the service donated over £1000 to the Smile charity for children with cleft lip and palate problems.

Former R&A chief executive Peter Dawson. 

