Seven Moray fighters selected for World Kickboxing Championships in November

By Andy Skinner
April 28, 2022, 11:45 am
The seven Moray kickboxers chosen to take part in the World Championships.
Fighters from the Kaizen school of kickboxing who were recently selected to compete at the World Championships in November 2022. (Back - Ross Sharp, Logan Morris, Ethan Hendry; middle - Natalie Sayle, Erin Morris).

Seven Moray kickboxers have been selected to represent Scotland at the World Championships in November.

The championships, which are organised by the World Kickboxing Association, will take place in Waterford in the Republic of Ireland, with around 30 countries from all over the world taking part.

All seven athletes qualified by achieving medal status across two recent events – the WKA Scottish Championships in November 2021 and the WKA Championships earlier this month at Ravenscraig Sports Centre in Wishaw.

The athletes to qualify are all attached to Kaizen school of kickboxing, which is a family run business established in 2004.

Making the trip to Ireland will be Logan Morris, 17, (Moray College), Ethan Hendry, 15, (Lossiemouth High School), Natalie Sayle, 15, (Elgin Academy), Ross Sharp, 14, (Elgin Academy), Amirah Cherif, 14, (Lossiemouth High School), Erin Morris, 13, (Elgin High School) and the youngest athlete, Noah Sayle, 10 (East End Primary).

They will now attend monthly Scottish squad sessions in Glasgow, in order to prepare for the championships which take place between November 1-4.

Efforts are now underway to raise funds for the athletes, to cover an estimated cost of £1,000 per competitor.

Five of the athletes are planning to run a total of 401.61 miles over the coming months, which is the same distance as Elgin to Waterford as the crow flies.

