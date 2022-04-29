Cricket: Aberdeen Grammar anticipating stern test as they start defence of Grades title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Other sports

Cricket: Aberdeen Grammar anticipating stern test as they start defence of Grades title

By Jack Nixon
April 29, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 29, 2022, 10:32 am
A cricket ball on the boundary .

Aberdeen Grammar will get the defence of their Grade 1 title under way tomorrow with a stiff test of the Rubislaw side’s resources by visitors Knightriders who could be one of their most serious challengers.

Grammar captain Rob Sweirgon who also led his side to victory in Aberdeenshire Cup said: “After winning the league and cup double last season, we will no doubt be targeted by a number of teams.

“Knightriders will be among them, along with Inverurie and Bon Accord, and perhaps some other shock troops.”

Sweirgon’s captaincy skills, were complemented by his excellent form with the bat, making for a good season for the Northamptonshire-born player, although he had first class support from the Alex Keith who will be back again, seeking to build on the 25,000 runs he has scored in Grades cricket in his 32-year career.

All-rounder Karan Anand will also be a key player for the Rubislaw side.

Unfortunately for the champions, Fraser Proud, one of the other key players, will be moving to Edinburgh where he will play for Eastern Premier side Heriots.

“He will be sadly missed but this is a season in which we will be bringing juniors into the side. We are still ambitious and are looking to the future,” said Sweirgon.

Bon Accord welcome Cults

Elsewhere in the division, Bon Accord, serial winners of Grade 1 in recent years, host Cults in what is sure to be a feisty affair on the new all-weather wicket at the Links.

Inverurie, who flattered to deceive last season, will want to get off to a flying start at home to Crescent who may well feature in the race for the title and like their Kellands Park opponents will be keen to make an early impact.

Masters Blaster Aberdeen entertain newly-promoted Mannofield, while 2nd Knight Riders, the other team to come up, are at home to Gordonians.

The main interest in Grade 2 will be whether Ellon Gordon and Fraserbugh can mount a serious challenge for promotion. Solid starts will therefore be essential against 2nd Aberdeen Grammar and Siyapa which is not to write off the prospects of others.

The strength in depth of Gordonians is reflected in Grade 3 where the club has two sides competing in addition to having teams in the top grade and in the Strathmore where they will be bidding to be promoted to the Eastern Premier.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]