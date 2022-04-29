Cricket: Aberdeen Grammar anticipating stern test as they start defence of Grades title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Grammar will get the defence of their Grade 1 title under way tomorrow with a stiff test of the Rubislaw side’s resources by visitors Knightriders who could be one of their most serious challengers.

Grammar captain Rob Sweirgon who also led his side to victory in Aberdeenshire Cup said: “After winning the league and cup double last season, we will no doubt be targeted by a number of teams.

“Knightriders will be among them, along with Inverurie and Bon Accord, and perhaps some other shock troops.”

Sweirgon’s captaincy skills, were complemented by his excellent form with the bat, making for a good season for the Northamptonshire-born player, although he had first class support from the Alex Keith who will be back again, seeking to build on the 25,000 runs he has scored in Grades cricket in his 32-year career.

All-rounder Karan Anand will also be a key player for the Rubislaw side.

Unfortunately for the champions, Fraser Proud, one of the other key players, will be moving to Edinburgh where he will play for Eastern Premier side Heriots.

“He will be sadly missed but this is a season in which we will be bringing juniors into the side. We are still ambitious and are looking to the future,” said Sweirgon.

Bon Accord welcome Cults

Elsewhere in the division, Bon Accord, serial winners of Grade 1 in recent years, host Cults in what is sure to be a feisty affair on the new all-weather wicket at the Links.

Inverurie, who flattered to deceive last season, will want to get off to a flying start at home to Crescent who may well feature in the race for the title and like their Kellands Park opponents will be keen to make an early impact.

Masters Blaster Aberdeen entertain newly-promoted Mannofield, while 2nd Knight Riders, the other team to come up, are at home to Gordonians.

The main interest in Grade 2 will be whether Ellon Gordon and Fraserbugh can mount a serious challenge for promotion. Solid starts will therefore be essential against 2nd Aberdeen Grammar and Siyapa which is not to write off the prospects of others.

The strength in depth of Gordonians is reflected in Grade 3 where the club has two sides competing in addition to having teams in the top grade and in the Strathmore where they will be bidding to be promoted to the Eastern Premier.