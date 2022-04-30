Three golden cheers as young Inverness City boxers clinch titles in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Three golden cheers as young Inverness City boxers clinch titles in Aberdeen

By Paul Chalk
April 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverness City Amateur Boxing club recent winners in Aberdeen (from left): Robert Stewart, Kian Stewart and Jonathan Karnphan.
Inverness City ABC produced three champions at the North District School and Junior Championship in Aberdeen this month.

Held in the Sunnybank Social Club over two weekends, a trio of its young talents walked off with gold medals after showing up impressively.

The first of the club’s winning group was Robert Stewart, who scored a unanimous success in the Schoolboy 2008 section’s 48kg final over LJ Jackson, from Cain.

Jonathan Kamphan was the next winner as he produced a first-round stoppage for victory against Lochee’s Conor Crawford in the 2007 Junior 50kg showdown.

On Friday night, Kian Stewart – cousin of Robert – followed up his Scottish Novice title win in February by winning the Schoolboy 2010 Novice 42kg final against Elgin’s Finlay Gardiner.

From left – Inverness City ABC head coach Laurie Redfern, with his champion boxers Robert Stewart, Kian Stewart and Jonathan Karnphan.  Pictures by Sandy McCook

Top displays hailed by head coach

Head coach Laurie Redfern, who has now produced 89 champions throughout his career, was thrilled to see the youngsters cope with the demands in a competitive arena.

He said: “Robert has won four of his six bouts now and this was an all-action fight. It was a toe-to-toe fight, but Robert is strong and he won’t give up.

“He took over in the second round after an even first and he went on to win strongly. He is coming along nicely.

“Kian lost his first bout at the Scottish Championships, which was in a massive arena in Glasgow, which is a daunting prospect for a first contest.

“After being overawed there, he took on board my advice to just go for it. I know what he’s capable of. I see it in the gym and I wanted to see it in a fight.

“It was over quickly. The referee gave his opponent a standing count then Kian went straight back in and hit him with one shot in particular and there was no alternative than for it to be stopped in round one.

“Kian’s opponent from Elgin was a tough prospect, who ran at him right away. The last round was the best where he really boxed at his best where he outboxed and out jabbed his opponent. It was another unanimous decision, which made it three golds.

“Kian continues to impress and that was shown again when, the morning after his win in Aberdeen, he was back in the gym for three rounds against his mates.

“Like his older brother, George, he has the potential to go a long way. No doubt he will.”

Teenager puts in miles for sport

There was also valuable experience, but no victory for Inverness City’s Alasdair Last, who was in action in the junior male 2006 section at 63kg.

Last makes a four-hour round trip to the gym from Achiltibuie near Ullapool and his contest against the Jacobite’s Omari Taylor was only his second bout.

Redfern praised Last and his dad for putting in the miles to make the trip to Inverness three times a week.

He added: “His dad, David, brings him here on a two-hour drive each way, which is some commitment.

“Although Alasdair lost this one, I have given him and his dad instructions on how to improve when not at the gym, but he’s right at the start, so he will improve.”

Summer show in place at Drumossie

Next up for the Merkinch-based club is a return to the Drumossie Hotel on June 24 for their second professional show of the year.

Inverness City ABC’s Calum Turnbull.

Home fighter Calum Turnbull will be chasing his third straight professional win, with club-mates Adian Williamson and George Stewart going into their second contests after debut victories at the venue last month. 

Highly-rated Cypriot-born, Fife-based boxer Effy Kathopouli will add to the appeal and she will contest a 10-rounder IBO title.

