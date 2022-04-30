Tennis: Aberdonians scoop ‘Official of the Year’ and ‘Lifetime Achievement’ awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vikki Paterson and Aberdeen-born Mike Aitken have been named as two of the winners at this year’s Tennis Scotland Awards.

The national awards celebrated individuals, clubs, programmes and competitions that made a significant contribution to tennis in 2021.

Paterson, who has been described as a ‘loyal servant’ of Aberdeen Tennis Centre, scooped the Official of the Year title at the prestigious awards.

The award acknowledged a LTA official that displayed quality delivery and customer service throughout the year.

Having bolstered her officiating qualifications in 2021, Paterson aims to become a white badge referee which could see her officiate at an ITF event, and hopes to keep creating more local opportunities for players in the north-east.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen native Aitken, who served as head coach of St Andrews Tennis Club for 17 years and was the Director of Tennis at the University of St Andrews between 2010-2021, won the Lifetime Achievement award.

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief executive, said of the winners: “I would like to congratulate each of the winners of this year’s Tennis Scotland Awards, alongside everyone who stepped up and played their part in continuing to grow our sport by facilitating welcoming tennis environments all over the country.

“As the governing body, it gave us great pleasure to witness a plethora of Scottish success stories across the year, on a national and international level.

“I wish the very best of luck to our winners and LTA President Award nominee as they aim to pick up more accolades at the LTA Awards later this year.”

The winners will be invited to an awards ceremony at the Davis Cup in September, which will be held at the Emirates Arena.