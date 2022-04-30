Tennis: Aberdonians scoop ‘Official of the Year’ and ‘Lifetime Achievement’ awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Tennis: Aberdonians scoop ‘Official of the Year’ and ‘Lifetime Achievement’ awards

By Sophie Goodwin
April 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Vikki Paterson, a 'loyal servant' of Aberdeen Tennis Centre has been named the Official of the Year at the Tennis Scotland Awards.

Vikki Paterson and Aberdeen-born Mike Aitken have been named as two of the winners at this year’s Tennis Scotland Awards.

The national awards celebrated individuals, clubs, programmes and competitions that made a significant contribution to tennis in 2021.

Paterson, who has been described as a ‘loyal servant’ of Aberdeen Tennis Centre, scooped the Official of the Year title at the prestigious awards.

The award acknowledged a LTA official that displayed quality delivery and customer service throughout the year.

Having bolstered her officiating qualifications in 2021, Paterson aims to become a white badge referee which could see her officiate at an ITF event, and hopes to keep creating more local opportunities for players in the north-east.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen native Aitken, who served as head coach of St Andrews Tennis Club for 17 years and was the Director of Tennis at the University of St Andrews between 2010-2021, won the Lifetime Achievement award.

Mike Aitken won the Lifetime Achievement award for his ‘exceptional commitment to the sport over a prolonged period’

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief executive, said of the winners: “I would like to congratulate each of the winners of this year’s Tennis Scotland Awards, alongside everyone who stepped up and played their part in continuing to grow our sport by facilitating welcoming tennis environments all over the country.

“As the governing body, it gave us great pleasure to witness a plethora of Scottish success stories across the year, on a national and international level.

“I wish the very best of luck to our winners and LTA President Award nominee as they aim to pick up more accolades at the LTA Awards later this year.”

The winners will be invited to an awards ceremony at the Davis Cup in September, which will be held at the Emirates Arena.

