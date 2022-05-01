Athletics: Banchory Stonehaven’s Alisha Rees breaks longstanding Scottish 100 metre record

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banchory Stonehaven AC sprinter Alisha Rees has broken the longstanding 100 metre Scottish record, with a time of 11.39 seconds.

Rees, who is based in Loughborough, beat Helen Golden’s record of 11.40 seconds which was set back in 1974 while taking part in the BFT Series in Dagenham in her 100m semi-final.

She then ran a wind-assisted 11.34 to win the final in her first race of the season.

The performances also give Alisha a qualifying standard for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham with the Team Scotland standard set at 11.41.

Rees’ 100m record continues her successful return to action, after she picked up a serious hamstring injury at the European under-23 Championships in July 2021.

The injury kept her out for six months, and she returned to the track in January 2022 at an indoor meet in Manchester.

A month later, Rees broke her own 60m record in 7.31 seconds to finish second, behind Croydon’s Cheyanne Evans-Gray, at the British Indoor Championships.

With that time, the Torphins sprinter who is coached by Leon Baptiste, shaved 0.01 seconds off her own Scottish record, which she set in Sheffield two years prior.