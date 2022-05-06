Cricket: Bon Accord captain feeling optimistic for new Aberdeen Grades season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bon Accord, the most successful team in recent Aberdeen Grades history, will be the team to beat in Grades 1 this season according to Tauqeer Malik, their captain of the last 27 years.

He said: “I have told my team that our best method of hunting down the title is to attack which we did last Saturday in the opening game of the season, scoring 384 for eight before bowling out Cults for 87.

“We mean to continue as we started but know there will be some tough games to come, including this weekend’s game at Inverurie but we will be up for them all.

“We have both the bowling and batting to measure up to the task.”

Malik claimed two wickets for nine runs in the victory while Akhlaq Bashir scored a magnificent 143, while taking five wickets for 21.

Fazal Awan chipped in with 85, supported by 55 from Ravi Addla, all three batsmen clearly appreciating the new artificial wicket at the Links.

“We are grateful to Aberdeen City Council who granted money to upgrade our playing facility. It is near perfect to bat and bowl on,” said Malik.

Inverurie will be keen to put last week’s dramatic last over defeat by Crescent behind them when Bon Accord come calling, while Crescent take on Master Blasters Aberdeen, and with both sides winning on the rain-affected opening day, it will serve as a launching pad for the winners.

Cults aim to halt Knight Riders

Elsewhere in the division Gordonians are away to Mannofield, champions Aberdeen Grammar are away to 2nd Knight Riders, and Cults have the formidable task of attempting to contain Knight Riders, one of the favourites for the league at Allan Park.

After the rains of last week, clubs who failed to get a game will be looking to launch their campaigns, including Ellon Gordon in Grade 2 who play Siyapa in Aberdeen, while Fraserbugh are at home to 2nd Grampian.

In the other games in the same Grade, Portcullis host Grampian, and 2nd Aberdeen who failed to raise a team are at Rubislaw where they meet newly-promoted Banchory.

In Grade 3, Crathie entertain 3rd Gordonians, 2nd Gordonians meet Stoneywood-Dyce at Countesswells where the home team will be bidding to build on the 358 for four they accumulated against 2nd Methlick who are at Lairds where they play Huntly.

Stonehaven Thistle host Methlick and 2nd Siyapa are at home to Dunecht.