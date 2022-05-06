British Masters: Connor Syme shoots 68 to make the weekend at the Belfry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British Masters: Connor Syme shoots 68 to make the weekend at the Belfry

By Steve Scott
May 6, 2022, 7:32 pm
Connor Syme shot 68 to make the weekend easily at the Belfry.

It took a little longer than normal for Connor Syme to get going again after a break, but he bounced back impressively with a 68 at the Betfred British Masters to be in good shape going to the weekend.

The Drumoig pro had missed his last two cuts on tour after a four-week break that finished off with catching Covid, but he was “buzzing” with his four-under score on the Brabazon.

“It was good day’s work and it wasn’t easy,” he said. “That’s a tough course, you have to play proper golf and it demands every part of your game.

“It’s very strong off the tee but if you’re in position then there’s chances to make birdies, which I was able to do today.”

At two-over after the first day – just one Scot of 12 was over the cut line at one point yesterday – Connor had some work to do but he felt at his best again after a prolonged break.

‘Everything was a little slow it getting started’

“I normally like taking a bit of a break but we had four weeks off, and I actually caught Covid in the back end of my last week,” he said. “Everything was a little slow in getting started again. I didn’t play at all well in  Spain but bounced back this week.

“This is an amazing tournament. I know we’ve had fans back for a while, but this is the one that’s it’s felt like a proper event again. We’re all buzzing to be back.”

Greig Hutcheon made a valiant attempt to make the cut in his first Tour event in five years but a 71 was just a shot too many. David Law’s two 73s over the first two days left him making his way home as well.

The lead is held by Germany’s Hurly Long at nine-under, just one ahead of Richie Ramsay, Thorbjorn Olesen and the 2018 British Masters champion, Marcus Kinhult of Sweden.

