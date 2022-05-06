British Masters: Connor Syme shoots 68 to make the weekend at the Belfry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It took a little longer than normal for Connor Syme to get going again after a break, but he bounced back impressively with a 68 at the Betfred British Masters to be in good shape going to the weekend.

The Drumoig pro had missed his last two cuts on tour after a four-week break that finished off with catching Covid, but he was “buzzing” with his four-under score on the Brabazon.

“It was good day’s work and it wasn’t easy,” he said. “That’s a tough course, you have to play proper golf and it demands every part of your game.

“It’s very strong off the tee but if you’re in position then there’s chances to make birdies, which I was able to do today.”

At two-over after the first day – just one Scot of 12 was over the cut line at one point yesterday – Connor had some work to do but he felt at his best again after a prolonged break.

‘Everything was a little slow it getting started’

"Despite not driving it my best, the irons were really good again."

“I normally like taking a bit of a break but we had four weeks off, and I actually caught Covid in the back end of my last week,” he said. “Everything was a little slow in getting started again. I didn’t play at all well in Spain but bounced back this week.

“This is an amazing tournament. I know we’ve had fans back for a while, but this is the one that’s it’s felt like a proper event again. We’re all buzzing to be back.”

Greig Hutcheon made a valiant attempt to make the cut in his first Tour event in five years but a 71 was just a shot too many. David Law’s two 73s over the first two days left him making his way home as well.

The lead is held by Germany’s Hurly Long at nine-under, just one ahead of Richie Ramsay, Thorbjorn Olesen and the 2018 British Masters champion, Marcus Kinhult of Sweden.