Lucky 13 for Dougie Lampkin at Scottish Six Days Trial

By Danny Law
May 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Scottish Six Days Trial 2022 winner Dougie Lampkin. Picture by Kim Ferguson/Kimages.
Scottish Six Days Trial 2022 winner Dougie Lampkin. Picture by Kim Ferguson/Kimages.

Dougie Lampkin claimed a record extending 13th victory at the Scottish Six Days Trial.

The 46-year-old Englishman produced a perfect performance on the sixth and final day to claim the trophy.

Lampkin’s first victory in the Fort William based event was 28 years ago in 1994. He went on to win the title in 1995 and 1996 before winning in 2008 and 2009 and then seven times in a row from 2012.

It was the first time the event had taken place since 2019 after the SSDT was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Lampkin won by six marks with Michael Brown second on 14 and 2019 champion James Dabill in third spot on 15 after dropping five marks on the final day.

