Athletics: Mark Dry among north contingent for Loughborough International

Mark Dry is among the north contingent selected by Scottish Athletics for the Loughborough International later this month.

The Burghead hammer-thrower is continuing his comeback to the sport, having already posted two qualifying-standard throws for the Commonwealth Games later this year.

Inverness’ Megan Keith, who won the cross-country title at the European under-20 Championships last year, will run in the 1,500m at the Paula Radcliffe Stadium.

Banchory athlete Claire McGarvey will don the Scotland jersey in the high jump and the Black Isle’s Kirsty Law competes in the discus.

The competition will be contested by five teams: Scotland, England, Wales, Great Britain and Northern Ireland under-20s and a Loughborough University select.

Some Scottish Athletics representatives could also feature for GB & NI or Loughborough, as well as some athletes participating in the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham the previous day.

There are few competitions left for those looking to push for selection for the Commonwealths, which start at the end of July in Birmingham.

Dry served a 28-month ban from competition, which was reduced from four years after he fought to clear his name. The 34-year-old was not present when drug-testers turned up at his home for an out-of-season test and misled them as to his whereabouts.

It has been an arduous and draining process to return to competition for Dry, who has also undergone a hip replacement.

He told the Press and Journal in March that representing Scotland at a fourth Commonwealth Games would be a “dream come true” but anything in his career now is a bonus.