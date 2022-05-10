Athletics: Mark Dry among north contingent for Loughborough International

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Athletics: Mark Dry among north contingent for Loughborough International

By Jamie Durent
May 10, 2022, 2:45 pm Updated: May 10, 2022, 3:49 pm
Mark Dry celebrates his medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018
Mark Dry celebrates his medal at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018

Mark Dry is among the north contingent selected by Scottish Athletics for the Loughborough International later this month.

The Burghead hammer-thrower is continuing his comeback to the sport, having already posted two qualifying-standard throws for the Commonwealth Games later this year.

Inverness’ Megan Keith, who won the cross-country title at the European under-20 Championships last year, will run in the 1,500m at the Paula Radcliffe Stadium.

Banchory athlete Claire McGarvey will don the Scotland jersey in the high jump and the Black Isle’s Kirsty Law competes in the discus.

The competition will be contested by five teams: Scotland, England, Wales, Great Britain and Northern Ireland under-20s and a Loughborough University select.

Some Scottish Athletics representatives could also feature for GB & NI or Loughborough, as well as some athletes participating in the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham the previous day.

Megan Keith celebrates winning the Ladies Under 20 event during the SPAR European Cross Country Championships 2021 at Fingal-Dublin in Ireland.

There are few competitions left for those looking to push for selection for the Commonwealths, which start at the end of July in Birmingham.

Dry served a 28-month ban from competition, which was reduced from four years after he fought to clear his name. The 34-year-old was not present when drug-testers turned up at his home for an out-of-season test and misled them as to his whereabouts.

It has been an arduous and draining process to return to competition for Dry, who has also undergone a hip replacement.

He told the Press and Journal in March that representing Scotland at a fourth Commonwealth Games would be a “dream come true” but anything in his career now is a bonus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]