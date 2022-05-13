New president encouraged to see Aberdeen cricket making the Grades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

New president encouraged to see Aberdeen cricket making the Grades

By Jack Nixon
May 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: May 13, 2022, 10:57 am
A cricket ball on cricket pitch.
It has been a promising start to the 2022 Grades season.

New North East Cricket Scotland president Brian Lynas has been encouraged by the flying start to the Grades cricket season.

He said: “Just two weeks into the campaign and we already have a clear indication of just how competitive the season is going to be with high scoring, close games in all the three divisions.

“In Grade 1 Akhlaq Bashir has already plundered 228 runs in only two games for Bon Accord, while his teammates Fazal Awan is not far behind with 199 runs including a sumptuous knock of 114 at Inverurie last week.”

But despite Bon Accord’s strong start, there are others in title chase, including unbeaten Gordonians and Crescent who meet tomorrow and Knight Riders, raring to go after the disappointment of crashing out of the Aberdeenshire Cup to Gordonians in the first round last Sunday. They are still unbeaten in the league and will travel to Inverurie with some confidence, especially as the Kellands Park side has yet to win a game.

Brian Lynas – the new North East Scotland Cricket president.

Despite suffering two home defeats, Inverurie have still scored a total of 486 runs and certainly can’t be written out of the equation.

Champions Aberdeen Grammar have also made a poor start but are not to be dismissed, particularly as their prolific runs scorer Alex Keith will be keen to put behind him a first ball duck last week against 2nd Knight Riders.

Elsewhere in the top league Cults are at home to Mannofield, Grammar are at home to Master Blasters Aberdeen and pacesetters Bon Accord host 2nd Knight Riders at the Links.

In Grade 2, Fraserbugh head the pack, having easily won their opening two games, losing only eight wickets in the process and will fancy their chances at Burnett Park where Banchory have yet to get into their stride.

In Grade 3, 2nd Gordonians have amassed an astonishing 626 runs for the loss of only five wickets but might well be tested by Huntly who last week took care of 2nd Methlick, easing through by seven wickets.

Lynas believes the outlook is promising for north-east cricket across all levels.

He added: “The encouraging aspect is that there are new names coming to the fore to complement the regular headline makers.

“The fact that there are nine clubs who now have junior sections is a tribute to all those who are promoting the game among youngsters, including Cricket Scotland’s development officer Tony McKenna and Tariq Butt who helps him out and of course the participating clubs.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]