Aberdeen-born canoe slalom legend – and three-time Olympic medallist – David Florence retires

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Aberdeen-born canoe slalom legend – and three-time Olympic medallist – David Florence retires

By Callum Law
May 13, 2022, 3:11 pm Updated: May 13, 2022, 3:45 pm
David Florence, pictured competing at the 2012 Olympics in London, has retired from canoeing
David Florence, pictured competing at the 2012 Olympics in London, has retired from canoeing

Three-time Olympic medallist David Florence has retired from competitive canoe slalom after 21 years in the British senior team.

The 39-year-old, who was born in Aberdeen, has decided to call time on a glittering career.

Florence won a silver medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 in the individual C1-slalom, and – at London 2012 and Rio 2016 – he claimed silvers in the C2 event alongside Richard Hounslow.

The man who started canoeing on the Water of Leith as a 14-year-old also won three World Championship gold medals (twice in C1, while also doubling up with the C2 at the 2013 event with Hounslow), a European Championship gold and seven World Cup golds.

Reflecting on his career, Florence said: “I’ve been really fortunate to have had so many great experiences and get to do something I love for so long. I feel really privileged.

“There are so many highlights – to go into the Olympic Games in 2008 and win that first Olympic medal was really special and then to win the world championships in C1 and C2 on the same weekend (in 2013).

“I’ve loved going to the Olympics, winning medals, but what’s kept me motivated is the enjoyment of trying to improve and trying to be my best.

“I have genuinely enjoyed being out on a winter’s day. If there’s no one there and the weather is not quite right, it’s just me, practising upstream gates and feeling that I’m getting better at them.  I’ve always had that in me, just that desire to be better, always looking for new ideas, ways to improve.

“I think that’s definitely been a big part of why I’ve done it for so long and why I’ve really enjoyed it.

“To be successful in any sport you need a bit of luck and I’ve had great support from brilliant coaches.

David Florence, left, and Richard Hounslow with their Olympic silver medals in Rio in 2016

“I’ve had good training groups, an awesome bunch of people that I’ve enjoyed growing up within the sport, people that I looked up to and I think all those things have combined to a really great career.

“I’ve always had a lot of support from my parents. My dad started me and my brother out canoeing and my sister has always been super supportive, too. They’ve travelled to so many international competitions to watch me race.

“My wife has been incredible and hugely supportive. It’s been pretty full on, we’ve had three kids in the last seven years, so going away and training has been hard.

“My daughter was born just a few weeks before the Rio Olympics so Becky has been so supportive.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal