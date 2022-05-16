Cricket: ‘Different feel’ to this season for high-flying Stoneywood-Dyce

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoneywood-Dyce’s back-to-back wins achieved in the last week have taken the People’s Park side into rarified air as they sit second in the Eastern Premier – and their skipper hopes they can stay up there.

Captain Jamie King said: “Last season we kept looking over our shoulders for fear of relegation. This season has a different feel to it.

“For starters, we are battling from one to 11 with different players making the main contributions each week, as was the case on Saturday in our 85-run win away to Arbroath.”

King helped boost his side’s total to 271 for seven with a sparkling 41 from 23 balls, which included one four and three sixes, before going on to take the key wickets of Ross McLean and Matthew Parker when Arbroath batted, enabling them to bowl out the home side for 185.

But, if the 25-year-old captain was in good all-round form, his performance was overshadowed by his South African team-mate Garreth Wolmarans, who plundered the home bowling for 99 from 136 balls and then claimed three wickets for 25.

Jan Stander, another South African, opened the batting for the Aberdeen side, hitting a solid 41 to give them the best of starts as they cruised to victory – the margin of which could have been more had they held their catches.

Stoneywood-Dyce meet Grange on Saturday – one of the big boys of the top Scottish league – but on this form, with home advantage, they might just give the Edinburgh side a game to remember.

Two centuries for Shire in derby win over Gordonians

In the North East Championship, Aberdeenshire’s 186-run win over derby rivals Gordonians was no less impressive, and was marked by two centuries from the Mannofield side – something which has not been achieved this century by Shire.

One ton was scored by captain and opener Kenny Reid (114), who in the company of Aayush Dasmahpatra (41), put on 100 for the first wicket.

The partnership set the scene for Shire’s overseas amateur Dian Forrester, who scored his maiden century for the club, ending the afternoon session on an unbeaten 117 in a total of 310, and then going on to help dismiss the visitors for 124 with his three wickets for 28 runs.

“I thoroughly enjoyed myself out there. I just hope I can bring Premiership cricket back to the club,” said the 21-year-old South African.

Davie Gamblen was the pick of the home bowlers as Shire made it three wins from three this season, taking four for 28, including the wicket of Mohit Khosla – who top scored with 25 for the well-beaten Countesswells side.

Shire enjoyed double joy over the weekend when they beat Drumpelier in the first round of the Scottish Cup at Mannofield on Sunday.

Skipper Reid said: “We played some quality cricket over the weekend, keeping our 100% record for the season is a big encouragement to our generally young team. We can now build on our progress.”

Against Drumpelier, Shire were put into bat, amassing 270 for the loss of eight wickets, mainly due to a second century of the weekend for Forrester, who hit a magnificent 150.

In reply, Drumpelier were bowled out for 90.

In Forfar, Huntly picked up their first win of the season, bowling out Strathmore for 114 after setting them a target of 166, of which captain Jack Mitchell scored 60.

Alan Petrie starred with the ball for the Castle Park side, capturing three for 16.

“It was good to get a first win,” said Mitchell. “We can build on this.”

At the People’s Park, 2nd Stoneywood-Dyce were narrowly beaten by seven wickets by Kinloch, having failed to defend 188 – 60 of which was scored by a defiant James Rodger, while David Kidd took three for 26 for the home side.

In the NE Grades, the form book was turned on its head when high-flying Bon Accord were beaten by one wicket by 2nd Knight Riders.

Crescent now head Grade 1 after their handsome seven-wicket win over hitherto unbeaten Gordonians.