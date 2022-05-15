Athletics: Aaron Odentz wins both the 5k and 10k as Run Garioch returns to running calendar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Athletics: Aaron Odentz wins both the 5k and 10k as Run Garioch returns to running calendar

By Ryan Cryle
May 15, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 15, 2022, 8:35 pm
Aaron Odentz winning the 10k, his second race of the day. Pictures by Chris Sumner
Aaron Odentz winning the 10k, his second race of the day. Pictures by Chris Sumner

Aberdeen AAC’s Aaron Odentz completed a magnificent double at Run Garioch – winning both the 5k and 10k races.

The 22-year-old Aberdeen University student, who also coaches AAAC’s elite distance runners, took two victories in Inverurie, despite only having an hour’s down time between events.

The running festival returned for the first time since 2019 on Sunday, with 2,100 competitors taking part across the various courses – but it was Odentz who most impressed the crowds who lined the race routes.

In the earlier event, the PMC 5K, Odentz got round in a course record 15:11, destroying Callum Symmons’ previous course-best mark of 15.46 from 2018. Symmons is another 5k-10k double winner at Run Garioch.

Odentz’s 5k time saw him beat first under-18 Caleb McGuire (16.40) of the Dandara Ltd team by a handsome 1 minute and 29 seconds, with Garioch Sports Centre’s Jamie Reid a close third in 16.43.

At 10.30am, less than an hour after crossing the line in the 5k, Odentz was out again in the Dandara 10K, where it was a slightly tighter affair.

His time of 32.54, while short of Kenny Wilson’s 2016 record of 32.32, saw him beat Metro Aberdeen veteran Allan Christie (33.53), the first over-40, by little more than a minute. Richard Strachan, meanwhile, running for Jog Scotland Kintore, and the winner of the 10k the last time Run Garioch was held in 2019, finished third in 34.29.

Odentz will now turn his attention to the Scottish 10K Championships next month with confidence.

First female and male in the 5k – Chloe Gray and Aaron Odentz.

On the women’s side of the 5K, Metro’s Chloe Gray was home first in 18.03, followed by Moira Davie (18.52, Forres Harriers) and Louise Mckenzie (19.19). Gray’s time meant she finished inside the top-10 overall, coming ninth.

Meanwhile, in the 10k, Nicola MacDonald took victory in 36.55, with the Metro Aberdeen athlete also ninth overall for the field.

Nicola MacDonald was first female in the 10k.

More than three minutes back, Kelly Vine-Jones was second in 40.13, while third place went to Hidden Peak Running’s Elaine Wilson in 40.47.

The women’s 10k winner from 2019, Metro’s Nicola Gauld, came fifth in 41.59, which was good enough for her to be crowned first over-40 female.

Kelly takes half marathon honours

Jason Kelly was first male in the half marathon.

The GSC half marathon was won by Metro Aberdeen’s Jason Kelly, who ran the course – which takes in Chapel of Garioch and Polinar Dam – in 1:14.41 to finish ahead of Highland Hill Runners’ Gordon Lennox (1:15.55) and first over-40 John Bonner (1:17.13).

Women’s half marathon champion, Rosa Donaldson, was 15th overall with her time of 1:29.02.

Rosa Donaldson, the first female in the half marathon.

Julie Hoyle (1:31.47, Jog Scotland Kintore) was second and first female over-40, while Susan Naysmith, of Newburgh Dunes RC, came third in 1:38.58.

There were also a host of juniors races, comprised of varying distances and age groups, at Run Garioch.

In the category one race, held over 600m and for kids aged four, five and six, the top three girls were Grace Thomson (3.00), Alisha Whitehouse-Miller (3.03) and Maura Glennie (3.12), while Lochlan Royan (2.40) was followed in the boys’ race by David McCoy (2.56) and Ollie Mitchell (2.59).

The Run Garioch category 1 boys’ race.
The Run Garioch category 1 girls’ race.

In category two – over one kilometre and for kids aged seven, eight and nine years old – Hayleigh Reid (4.22) beat Lily Storey (4.23) and Olivia Baxter (4.24) for the girls, with Euan Callon (3.49), Reuben Henderson (3.50) and Jacob Brands (3.53) the top three boys.

In category three, over two kilometres and for kids aged 10, 11 and 12, the girls race winner was Alana McDonald (7.43), closely followed by Sarah Simpson (7.45) then Sacha Cruickshank (8.05), while Ben Johnstone, in 7.33, claimed the boys’ title ahead of Archie Baxter (7.39) and Corey Stage (7.42).

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal